Rupert Murdoch personally approved calling Arizona for Biden -- signaling the death knell for Trump's chances: new book

Rupert Murdoch personally approved the decision to call Arizona for Joe Biden, according to a new book.

"Fire and Fury" author Michael Wolfe reported the new detail about the Nov. 3 election coverage in his forthcoming book, "Landslide," which The Daily Beast obtained a copy of ahead of its publication next week.

"According to Wolff, who as usual does not cite his sources, it was Fox News CEO Lachlan Murdoch, with his father Rupert's backing, who made the decision to call Arizona for Biden on election night, pulling the rug out from under Trump," The Daily Beast reported.

Wolff says the Fox News election desk operation "was merely cover" to bypass the news desk and place election coverage decisions under direct control of the Murdochs.

"Certainly, there was every reason, if you wanted a reason to delay the Arizona call, to yet forestall it and still have no fear of being preempted by anyone else," Wolff writes. "Lachlan got his father on the phone to ask if he wanted to make the early call. His father, with signature grunt, assented, adding: 'F*ck him.'"



Fox News did not respond to the website's request for comment on Wolff's reporting.