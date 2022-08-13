Rushdie attack a 'wake-up call' on Iran, says UK PM candidate Sunak

LONDON (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak, one of two candidates seeking to become Britain's next prime minister, said Friday's attack on author Salman Rushdie should serve as a wake-up call to the West over Iran, the Sunday Telegraph reported. Indian-born author Rushdie, who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him over his novel "The Satanic Verses", was stabbed in the neck and torso on stage at a lecture in New York state. After hours of surgery, Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to speak as of Friday evening. There has been no official government reaction in Iran to the attack ...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Trump’s ‘buoyant mood at times turned dark’ after search warrant was unsealed: report
August 13, 2022
Donald Trump's mood has shifted as his legal liability keeps looking worse as more information comes out about why the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.
On Saturday, The Washington Post published online a lengthy deep-dive on the events leading up to the search warrant and the resulting fallout. The story had correspondents Josh Dawsey, Rosalind S. Helderman, Jacqueline Alemany and Devlin Barrett on the byline.
The four reported, "Trump and his close allies quickly became transfixed by the events unfolding in Palm Beach, people familiar with the day said. Some monitored the agents via CCTV security cameras as they searched Trump’s office and personal quarters and a first-floor storage facility, another of his lawyers, Christina Bobb, told Fox News. Distracted, Trump kept jumping on the phone, Fischetti said, trying to figure out why the agents, casually dressed in khakis and polo shirts to cause less of a scene, were roaming the seaside facility he had tried to brand 'the winter White House,' which was mostly closed for the summer."
Trump initially thought the Espionage Act investigation would help him.
"Immediately after the search, Trump seemed to believe the FBI had played into his hands. Instead of exhibiting any concern, two people who spoke to him Monday evening both reported that Trump was 'upbeat,' convinced the Justice Department had overreached and would cause Republicans to rally to his cause and help him regain the presidency in 2024," the newspaper reported. "By Friday, however, the unsealed court records showed agents had seized 11 sets of classified documents, among other things. Republicans’ howls of protest became somewhat more muted, and people around Trump said his buoyant mood at times turned dark."
The Saturday report came as Trump was bragging about his fundraising on his Truth Social website and launching a new conspiracy theory about Joe Biden.
IN THE NEWS: 'She’s loaded. They all have guns': Lauren Boebert neighbors forced to call 911 over speeding and property damage
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trump offers a new Mar-a-Lago conspiracy theory as his defenses keep getting debunked
August 13, 2022
Donald Trump continues to employ a spaghetti legal defense as he figuratively throws things against the wall to see if anything will stick, after the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week.
Trump has tried to claim that the documents in question were declassified. But there is no evidence of that, and legal experts say it is irrelevant under the criminal statues cited in the search warrant application and the FBI revealed classified information was obtained.
He has tried to claim the Department of Justice could have had the documents at any time, but the documents were reportedly subpoenaed and were apparently not turned over if the FBI found them at Mar-a-Lago on Monday.
Without any evidence, Trump suggested the FBI planted evidence, although Trump and his family watched the search on surveillance video.
And Trump falsely claimed Obama took classified documents to Chicago, which was debunked by the National Archives and Records Administration.
On Saturday, after bragging about setting fundraising records, Trump threw out a new defense.
"The 'White House' just announced that it had no knowledge of the early morning raid on Mar-a-Lago, or the break in of Melania’s closets, my safe’s, or the secured and locked storage area where unclassified documents were safely held, and which the FBI knew of, was shown, and made recommendations that another lock be added (which they cracked, but not with the safecracker that they brought with them!)," Trump posted to Truth Social, even though the White House said on Monday they learned of the search warrant from Twitter.
"Does anybody really believe that the White House didn’t know about this? Witch hunt!" Trump claimed, as he did during both of his impeachment trials.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'She’s loaded. They all have guns': Lauren Boebert neighbors forced to call 911 over speeding and property damage
CONTINUE READING Show less
'Cult of MAGA-ism is rotting brains' as GOP remains fixated on JFK Jr: Jordan Klepper
August 13, 2022
Donald Trump's most passionate supporters are living in "different realities" as cult-like delusions like QAnon and election denialism rot the brains of everyone involved, according to The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper.
Klepper was interviewed by CNN's Jim Acosta after his most recent report on Trump supporters at a rally in Wisconsin.
Acosta played a clip of a Trump supporter claiming that the 2006 Robin Williams movie "Man of the Year" proves election fraud. The movie is not a documentary, but a comedy. IMDB describes the premise as "a comedian who hosts a news satire program decides to run for president, and a computerized voting machine malfunction gets him elected."
Another Trump supporter said 9/11 was an inside job and claimed John F. Kennedy, Jr. was still alive and would expose "globalists."
Klepper described what he thought he would learn from covering the rally. "I have to wonder whether you rank some of these conspiracy theories... like this was the best, this was the second best. I suppose it would happen by the day that you would do this sort of ranking. But, i mean, it's just remarkable what folks come up with."
"I will say, for this piece we went out talking about issues for the midterms, we thought we were going to get reactions on the overturning of the Roe vs. Wade and people were jumping down our throats talking about JFK, Jr., — not just one person, multiple people, everyone we came up to," Klepper said.
"It is shocking to us, this cult of MAGA-ism is melting brains, full stop," he explained." "And you talk to people and you realize when you normalize the idea that a dead dictator is affecting our elections, people's brains get thirsty, they start looking for other ideas, and suddenly they resurrect the dead child of a former president and so suddenly you're amidst these say seances of political ideas coming out of sheer boredom."
ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'She’s loaded. They all have guns': Lauren Boebert neighbors forced to call 911 over speeding and property damage
Watch Jordan Klepper's original report below or at this link, as well as his interview with Acosta.
Jordan Klepper vs. Wisconsin Trump Supporters | The Daily Show www.youtube.com
Watch Jim Acosta interview Jordan Klepper:
Jordan Klepper www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}