Russia bans entry to Japanese prime minister, dozens of others

"Whenever the subject of the U.S. Supreme Court comes into play, especially abortion, and it moves to shift the blame from Monday's Supreme Court leak to those crazy people on left, the crazy people," Scarborough said. "The Wall Street Journal editorial page suggested it was enraged Democrats leaking the document for political gain in November. What a plotting, nonsensical measure."

"It's not about the leak," he added. "The story's actually about this radical decision, and it's later in the summer, it's closer to the election, and it motivates people that much more. Of course that makes perfect sense, but, of course, there is nothing that made sense about right wingers' argument yesterday."

Scarborough found it "quaint" that Republicans who applaud Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni Thomas, whose text messages implicate her in Donald Trump's effort to overturn his election loss, blamed Democrats for politicizing the court, and he said it makes much more sense for one of Alito's allies to have leaked the draft.

"If you are just looking at this in the most Machiavellian way possible, it makes far more sense it was a fanatical law clerk on the right who leaked a document to stop one of the conservative members of the court from going away from Alito's position and closer to Roberts' more nuanced path towards a still-radical destination," Scarborough said. "You hear all of this, all of this rambling on from the far right yesterday and, you know, when it first broke, you said, oh, okay, somebody was pissed off on the left. Then I actually stopped and thought the thought, wait a second, that's not what happened."

"Most conservatives, people who follow the court and know how the court works were telling ... me throughout the day, this looks like somebody was moving away from Alito's harsh position, and they were trying to be nailed down by holding up this February opinion going, look, look, it's done," he added. "This right wing turgid opinion on abortion, this is going to be the law of the land. Don't even think of moving away from this position."

