Moscow is losing its ‘best and brightest’ as young Russians flee Putin’s totalitarian state: reports

Russia is suffering a brain drain as some of its "best and brightest" flee the country after Vladimir Putin's totalitarian crackdown to prevent dissent over his invasion of Ukraine.

"The Russian middle class as we knew it took decades to grow. It fell apart in days. Then, the exodus began. Journalists, businessmen, artists, popular TV presenters, pop stars – some of Russia’s most talented professionals were fleeing the country," Rolling Stone reported on Saturday. "Outside the big, graceful windows Moscow put on display to the world, its House of Cards was falling apart."

Russian-born American jouranlist Julia Ioffe has also reported on the exodus from Russia.





"The choice to flee or stay was now a matter of survival. By Thursday, the exodus became so chaotic, there were hardly any good friends left in the city," Rolling Stone reported. "Many Russian journalists panicked. People evacuated without time to pack — or think of the future."





But as Russians try to flee, sanctions are making it more difficult to leave the country, CBC News reported.





