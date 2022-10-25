Russia brings Ukraine 'dirty bomb' warning to U.N. as it evacuates Kherson

(Refiles to correct word in headline to 'it') By Michelle Nichols and Pavel Polityuk UNITED NATIONS/KYIV (Reuters) -Rebuffed by Western countries, Russia doubled down on its warning that Kyiv is preparing to use a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine and said it would bring the issue to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. Russia sent a letter on its assertion about Kyiv to the United Nations late on Monday, and diplomats said Moscow planned to raise the issue with the Security Council at a closed meeting the following day. "We will regard the use of the dirty bomb by the Kyiv regime as an act of nuclear ...
Adidas dumps Kanye West partnership after multiple anti-Semitic tirades: report
October 25, 2022
Sportswear manufacturer Adidas is reportedly ending its partnership with rapper Kanye West after he went on multiple anti-Semitic tirades in recent weeks.
Sources tell Bloomberg News that the company may announce it's ditching West as soon as Tuesday amid public pressure to end the partnership.
"The Adidas decision follows weeks of deliberations inside the company, which over the past decade has built the Yeezy line -- together with Ye -- into a brand that’s accounted for as much as 8% of Adidas’s total sales, according to several estimates from Wall Street analysts," writes Bloomberg. "Adidas earlier this month called the partnership 'one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history' and said it will continue co-managing Yeezy products during its review."
However, that success has also come with multiple public relations headaches after West got suspended from Twitter and Instagram for posting anti-Semitic rants targeting the Jewish community.
"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," West wrote in one post. "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."
How a radical third of the electorate dictates the terms of American democracy
October 25, 2022
USA Today runs a daily poll on its frontpage. On Friday, the public survey results were on gun laws. “If it were harder to obtain guns legally, Americans think there would be ____ mass shootings.”
Sixty-six percent said there would be far fewer or somewhat fewer mass shootings. Nearly 30 percent said no difference. (A smattering of cranks, 5 percent, said there would be more or somewhat more.)
I bring this to your attention not so much to bolster the prospect of tighter gun laws (though it does), but to point out a pretty common demographic pattern – that a radical third stands against the majority with respect to issues concerning us all. Whether gun control, abortion or “indoctrination” in public school, there’s always about a third of the country representing the country’s shame.
This alone isn’t noteworthy. After all, every country has its yokels and yahoos. But not every country has a political setup that gives yokels and yahoos more practical power than the majority. Very few countries, if any, give voters in sparsely populated farming areas an effective veto over densely populated areas with large urban centers.
That setup – or the political advantages of it – are apparent when the Republicans slander cities, and in the slandering, they protect those same advantages. Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan said last week: “Do you feel safe in cities controlled by the Left? Cities that defunded the police? Cities that ignore police staffing issues. No. No. No.”
The dynamic of political power between urban and rural is obviously asymmetrical. That’s by design. It’s to prevent liberal democracy from flourishing fully. The thinking at the time of the founding was that a fully flourishing liberal democracy would inflict tyranny on the minority. In the case of the founders, rich white men like them.
But the problem is and has been the opposite.
A radical minority dictates the terms of American democracy.
I suspect that even people with something better to do than pay attention to politics get this. The Electoral College stands against democracy. So does the US Senate. The courts, especially the Supreme Court, do, too. We liberals say “it’s a republic, not a democracy” is wrong, but we don’t consider whether right-wingers have a point. Saying they’re wrong is more theoretical than empirical.
We should consider something else that’s more theoretical than empirical – the idea that political violence is an exception to the rule. Precisely, that political violence is random, irrational, senseless: something that deviates from the norm. It’s nothing of the sort.
Its origins have always been here.
It’s that place, demographically speaking, where the minority believes, say, that tighter gun laws will make no difference to shooting massacres, even amid mass death, even amid murder rates in Republican-controlled state outstripping those of all other states.
What respect is the truth (or anything) owed when a third controls contramajoritarian institutions built into the system by design? What respect is the political majority owed by a political minority? Why would the politically strong give respect to the politically weak?
But sometimes those contramajoritarian institutions fail (or appear to). If and when they do, this radical third of America is entitled, on account of having political advantages, to resort to violence in order to maintain those same political advantages. While democracy is the point for the political majority, with violence the exception, violence is the point for the political minority, with democracy the exception.
So when a school kid is sent a letter like the one above (regarding the child’s mother, a Loudoun County, Virginia, school board member), it should not be seen as extraordinary, because it’s actually ordinary. After all, what’s more common? People discussing hard topics like “critical race theory” in public school? Or people losing their minds over things they don’t understand and don’t want to understand?
The radical third has been living among us since the founding. They had kids. Their kids had kids had kids. This is how they think. This is what they do. The difference is of degree, not kind. As long as the contramajoritarian institutions hold, all’s well. If they don’t, well …
According to USA Today, “bomb threats at [historically Black colleges and universities] had swelled to at least 57” since February, “leaving administrators and students on edge and rekindling a history of violence aimed at Black students seeking educational advancement.”
The FBI said that it had focused on six subjects in 2021, but arrested no one, according to USA Today. In the meantime, however, “the menacing behavior continued into the next school year.”
“If we allow people to feel like they can continue to do this without being held accountable, they will always be able to be disruptive,” Walter Kimbrough told the newspaper. “We’re the only group where there have been threats, and nobody has been caught” (my italics).
If it isn’t apparent, the source of these threats is the radical third of America, where democracy is undeserving of respect and where the rule of law applies only if it maintains baked-in political advantages.
A radical third dictates the terms of American democracy.
It’s empirical, not theoretical.
Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
October 25, 2022
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.
During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his continued support for Trump, his onetime opponent for the Republican nomination to be president. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former communications director in Trump’s White House who has since become fiercely critical of the former president, pressed Cruz on whether he believed Biden had legitimately won the 2020 election. But Cruz redirected, instead focusing on Democrats who had previously bemoaned their own electoral losses.
“Biden is the president today,” Cruz said. “There are a lot of folks in the media that try to, anytime a Republican is in front of a TV camera, try to say the election was fair and square and legitimate. You know who y’all don’t do that to? You don’t do it to Hillary Clinton.”
“So it’s illegitimate when Republicans win but not when Democrats win?” Cruz added.
Cruz alluded to when Clinton said George W. Bush had been “selected not elected” after the Supreme Court effectively settled 2000 presidential election and Clinton’s criticism of the Electoral College for costing her the White House although she won the popular vote in 2016.
Ana Navarro, a former Republican strategist who co-hosts the show, retorted that Clinton had conceded the election to Trump in 2016. Whoopi Goldberg, another co-host, pushed back on drawing comparisons to the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, saying, “We may not like when Republicans win, but we don’t go and we don’t storm.”
There has been no evidence of widespread electoral fraud in the 2020 election, and Congress certified the election results on a bipartisan basis.
Cruz was one of the senators leading efforts to challenge the 2020 election results on Jan. 6, 2021. He filed to contest the electoral results from Arizona just before rioters breached the Capitol. He still voted against certifying the state’s election results once lawmakers reconvened after the attack.
Cruz has since continued to defend his actions that day, saying he’d called for a 10-day emergency audit on the election results that would have wrapped up before Inauguration Day. He also broke from the rest of his party on the Senate Rules Committee last month and voted against advancing a bill that would elevate the threshold for lawmakers to contest presidential elections.
During his appearance on “The View,” Cruz also defended his support for Trump after the then-GOP frontrunner mocked Cruz’s wife and father during the 2016 Republican primaries. Cruz called Trump’s language “idiotic” and said his wife and father laughed it off.
“We had a primary where Donald Trump and I beat the living crap out of each other,” Cruz said. “I could have decided my feelings are hurt, I’m going to take the ball and go home and not do my job. But … we have an opportunity to make a difference for this country.”
The TV appearance also included drama from the audience when a group of climate activists began chanting about the need to address climate change. The hosts became visibly irritated and told the protesters to let them do their jobs before the show cut to a commercial break to clear the protesters out.
“I’m really glad you don’t have a Van Gogh on the wall,” Cruz said.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/10/24/ted-cruz-2020-election-january-6/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
