Russia central bank increases capital of reinsurance firm specializing in sanctions risk

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Thursday said it was increasing the capital of affiliated reinsurance firm AO RNPK, which specialises in providing protection against international sanctions, to 300 billion roubles ($3.08 billion) from 71 billion roubles. ($1 = 97.4990 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing)