Russia conducts military drills on isles disputed with Japan

Perdue and Hice are expected to address Trump's MAGA followers at the rally Commerce. Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is also expected to attend.

Trump's rally comes amid escalating rhetoric as Republicans vie for control of the Grand Old Party during the same week Trump un-endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) for U.S. Senate.

On Friday, Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens trashed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a "disgusting coward."

Greitens comments came one day after Trump's endorsed candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, attacked Ronna Romney McDaniel, who remains as chairwoman of the RNC after being picked by Trump.

"Ronna McDaniel is trying to save her career after failing to do the right thing with the 2020 election. She walked away from President Trump after that obviously rigged election. More importantly, she walked away from the voters who knew something went wrong. Now we know, in fact, something did go wrong, and we have evidence to the effect," Lake claimed, despite her "evidence" having been long ago debunked.

"And now Ronna thinks we forgot because a couple of years have gone by. We haven’t forgotten. The symbol of the Republican Party is the elephant, and elephants have excellent memories. And I’ll tell you what; Trump Republicans have a memory like an elephant. We will not forget who stood beside us, got to the bottom of this corrupt election, and did the right thing. And we will not forget who did the wrong thing and stood on the wrong side of history," she charged.

Also on Friday, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy urged Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) to resign after being convicted of crimes.