Russia court finds Griner guilty of deliberate drug smuggling

KHIMKI, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court on Thursday found U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia despite them being illegal, after the athlete said she had made an honest mistake by packing them. Her sentencing, which is due to take place within hours, could pave the way for a prisoner swap between Russia and the United States that would include the 31-year-old athlete and an imprisoned Russian who was once a prolific arms dealer. Griner had admitted bringing in the vape cartridges infused with hashish oil, but earlie...
Alex Jones lawyer slapped down after requesting mistrial over text message fiasco
August 04, 2022
The lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones called for a mistrial in his defamation damages trial on Thursday after inadvertently sending a trove of cell phone data to the attorney representing the family of one of the Sandy Hook parents.
But Travis County District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble denied the request, saying "I don't think it's a mistrial based on this," according to a report from Business Insider.
Jones' lawyer, F. Andino Reynal, also filed for an emergency motion to protect the contents of Jones' phone and asked that the plaintiff attorneys "return" all documents and "destroy" any they have.
In a dramatic moment during the trial on Wednesday, attorney Mark Bankston revealed that Jones's own attorneys had accidentally sent him evidence.
"Twelve days ago, your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you've sent for the past two years," the attorney informed him, later adding "Do you know what perjury is?"
The jury on Wednesday began weighing how much in damages a prominent far-right US conspiracy theorist should pay for claiming that the massacre of 20 children and six teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a "hoax."
Jones, founder of the website InfoWars and host of a popular radio show, has been found liable in multiple defamation lawsuits brought by parents of the victims of the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
The 48-year-old Jones claimed for years on his show that the Sandy Hook shooting was "staged" by gun control activists and the parents were "crisis actors," but has since acknowledged it was "100 percent real."
A 12-person jury in Austin, Texas, heard closing arguments on Tuesday in the first of the multiple defamation cases against Jones to reach the damages phase.
The case was brought by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of six-year-old Jesse Lewis, who was among the children slain by a 20-year-old gunman in the worst-ever school shooting in the United States.
Heslin and Lewis delivered emotional testimony about the impact of Jones' false claims on their lives, including harassment, online abuse and death threats.
They are seeking compensatory damages of at least $150 million from Jones, an ally and supporter of former president Donald Trump, who appeared frequently on his radio show during his 2016 presidential campaign.
"We're here to make sure Alex Jones and his company pays for the reckless lies that they told," Kyle Farrar, an attorney for the parents, said in his closing argument.
Jesse's parents have been the victims of a "continuous year after year campaign of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress," Farrar said.
Jones spread misinformation and was "profiting off of their pain," the lawyer said, reaping tens of millions of dollars from online traffic and sales of InfoWars-branded products.
"He spews hate, that's what gets people riled up," Farrar said.
F. Andino Reynal, a lawyer for Jones, told the jury that the InfoWars founder should not be held responsible for any of the actions of his listeners.
"Alex ran with a story and he made a mistake," Reynal said. "He trusted the wrong people. And he ran with a story that ended up being false."
InfoWars declared bankruptcy in April and another company owned by Jones, Free Speech Systems, filed for bankruptcy last week.
With additional reporting by AFP
CPAC founder defends speaker opposing 'race mixing' by claiming most Black people are aborted
August 04, 2022
Matt Schlapp, the founder of the Conservative Political Action Conference, said this week that he is being called a racist for allowing Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to speak at the event after he came out against "race mixing."
Orbán recently said that countries where races mingle are “no longer nations.”
During an appearance on Real America's Voice, Schlapp recalled that he had also held a CPAC event in Hungary.
"All these people are talking about how racist conservatives are because of immigration or that," Schlapp recalled. "And I was, like, how about this? How about in America we stop killing our unborn children?"
"You know, we're killing young unborn kids of color!" he added. "More Blacks are aborted than are allowed to live. I'm not for that!"
"They say that we're the racists?" Schlapp exclaimed. "Stop funding Planned Parenthood, stop funding the genocide of that young black child. I want to embrace them into our civilization! They want to give them the death sentence!"
Black women have higher abortion rates than white women because of a greater rate of unintended pregnancies, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
"Black women are three to four times more likely to experience a pregnancy-related death than white women, and the risk spans income and education levels," the Texas Tribune recently noted.
Watch the video below from Real America's Voice. You can also watch at this link.
GOP candidate lashes out over criticism that he paid thousands to neo-Nazi 'haven'
August 04, 2022
Far-right Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is lashing out at critics who have attacked him for paying thousands of dollars to a social media platform frequently used by neo-Nazis and other fringe figures.
CNN's Andrew Kaczynski flags an appearance that Mastriano recently made on the show of a right-wing YouTuber in which he said it was unfair to single out his $5,000 payment to far-right platform Gab in exchange for displaying his campaign ads.
"It was a one-time deal for advertising," Mastriano said, before quickly pivoting to attacking Democratic rival Josh Shapiro.
In particular, Mastriano cited a five-year old report from the Anti-Defamation League calling out Twitter for being too tolerant of anti-Semitic content, and then demanded that Shapiro renounce Twitter.
According to Kaczynski, Shapiro has never paid money to Twitter, which does not run any political ads.
Additionally, Gab founder Andrew Torba, who has called for kicking all Jews out the the American conservative movement, has explicitly endorsed Mastriano on the grounds that he believes Mastriano will help establish a Christian theocracy.
Mastriano went on to claim that criticism of his relationship with Gab was "all about the great suppression," on the grounds that "they want people to stop giving to us."
The Washington Post has described Gab as "a haven for white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other adherents to extreme ideologies that have found themselves increasingly unwelcome on Twitter and Facebook."
Watch the video below or at this link.
\u201cMastriano's avoided talking w/press about his relationship w/Gab -- the site the ADL calls a "cesspool of antisemitism and racism," - but spoke about w/a conservative YouTuber about it.\n\n"It's all about the great suppression, they want people to stop giving to us."\u201d— andrew kaczynski (@andrew kaczynski) 1659622581
