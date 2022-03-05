WATCH: British TV news attacked by ‘saboteur Russian reconnaissance squad’

Russian troops on Friday attacked a British television crew reporting on the invasion of Ukraine.

Stuart Ramsay of Sky News reports that he and photographer Richie Mockler were wounded in the attack in the town of Bucha, where they were reporting on a Russian military convoy that had been destroyed the previous day.

"The first round cracked the windscreen. Camera operator Richie Mockler huddled into the front passenger footwell. Then we were under full attack," he reported. "Bullets cascaded through the whole of the car, tracers, bullet flashes, windscreen glass, plastic seats, the steering wheel, and dashboard had disintegrated."

In the car were Ramsy, Mockler, poducers Martin Vowles and Dominique Van Heerden, with local producer Andrii Lytvynenko.

"I do recall wondering if my death was going to be painful," Ramsay said. "And then I was hit in the lower back. 'I've been hit!' I shouted. But what amazed me was that it didn't hurt that bad. It was more like being punched, really. It was strange, but I felt very calm."

All five members of the news crew survived the attack.

"We didn't know it at the time, but we were later told by the Ukrainians that we were being ambushed by a saboteur Russian reconnaissance squad. It was professional, the rounds kept smashing into the car - they didn't miss," Sky News reported.



