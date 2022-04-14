Russian opposition leader explains why he went back to Moscow — even though it could cost him his life

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," American investor and Vladimir Putin nemesis Bill Browder discussed the plight of Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza, imprisoned by Russian authorities after two suspected poisoning attempts by the Kremlin — and why, despite knowing the risks, he chose to go back home in the middle of the invasion of Ukraine.

"You ... talk a lot in your book about Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was arrested this week in Moscow, after he was suspected to be poisoned, twice, by Putin" said anchor Erin Burnett. "You were in constant contact with his wife after those poisonings, poison experts to try to keep him alive. You say he's changed your life and that he reminds you of a young Nelson Mandela in terms of his charisma and his talent. Last month he's briefly in the United States. I spoke to him. Here is what he said."

"There's growing certainty among many people in Russia, not only on our side but also on the pro-regime side, this is going to be the last war that Vladimir Putin launches," said Kara-Murza in the interview clip. "He really overstepped this time, and there's not going to be a way back for him and his regime. At the end of the day the only solution is when Putin is out of power, and only Russians in Russia will be able to do that."

"So, he did that interview, he was in Washington, and then he gets on a plane and goes back to Moscow, and now he's in prison," said Burnett. "How worried are you about him?"

"Well actually, after that interview, he stopped in London," said Browder. "I had dinner with him. He told me he was going to Moscow. I was there during all of his — I wasn't in Moscow, but talking to his wife every ten minutes during the poisonings and thinking that he was probably going to die. I said to him, don't — I begged him, don't go back to Moscow. Don't go. It's too dangerous. I even almost fell out with him, I was so emphatic. He said, I'm asking the Russian people to stand up to Vladimir Putin. What message would that send if I was afraid to go back to my own country?"

Watch below: