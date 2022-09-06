Russia is buying artillery ammunition from North Korea: report
Kim Jong Un (STR KCNA VIA KNS/AFP)

(Reuters) - U.S. intelligence has assessed that Moscow is buying artillery ammunition from North Korea, the New York Times reported, on the heels of reports that the Russian military has begun using Iranian-made drones. U.S. government officials told the Times that the purchases showed sanctions had begun to bite and reduce Russia's ability to sustain its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow has called a "special military operation". The Times report on Monday said the recently declassified intelligence provided no details about what was purchased, beyond saying that the items included artillery ...