Russia plans to withdraw from International Space Station after 2024
CEO of the Roskosmos Yury Borisov speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) during their meeting. -/Kremlin/dpa
Russia plans to withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS) project after 2024, the new head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"Of course, we will fulfil all our obligations, but the decision to exit the station after 2024 has been made," said Borisov.

His predecessor, Dmitry Rogozin, had recently repeatedly questioned the cooperation with the United States amid political tensions between Moscow and Washington in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Borisov said that the construction of a Russian space station should be started by the time of the exit.

Previously, Rogozin had not ruled out the possibility of uncoupling the Russian module from the ISS and continuing to operate it independently.

He also hinted at a possible use of the station for military observation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) speaks with CEO of the Roskosmos Yury Borisov during their meeting. -/Kremlin/dpa
