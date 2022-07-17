Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says

By Tom Balmforth and Max Hunder KYIV (Reuters) - Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in "all operational areas". Russian rockets and missiles have pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed dozens in recent days. "It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea," Vadym Skibitskyi, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, said on Saturday. "We can see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire front line. There is an active use...
‘Direct hit’: ‘Space Weather Woman’ predicts massive solar storm to strike Earth
July 16, 2022
One of the world's leading space science experts predicted a "direct hit" from a solar storm.
Dr. Tamitha Skov, known as the "Space Weather Woman," is a research scientist at the federally funded Aerospace Corporation and is an award-winning science educator on social media.
On Saturday, she posted a NASA prediction model video.
"Direct Hit!" she predicted. "A snake-like filament launched as a big solar storm while in the Earth-strike zone."
"NASA predicts impact early July 19. Strong Aurora shows possible with this one, deep into mid-latitudes," she explained.
She said there could be disruption to GPS and amateur radio.
Less than an hour later she posted a five-second video of the sun.
"The long snake-like filament cartwheeled its way off the Sun in a stunning ballet," she wrote.
"The magnetic orientation of this Earth-directed solar storm is going to be tough to predict. G2-level (possibly G3) conditions may occur if the magnetic field of this storm is oriented southward!" she explained.
'I am canceled': Alan Dershowitz is still heartbroken Martha's Vineyard despises him
July 16, 2022
Alan Dershowitz was ridiculed on Saturday after invoking "cancel culture" to complain about how he has been treated on Martha's Vineyard after defending Donald Trump in the impeachment trial that could have removed Trump from office before the brunt of the pandemic and his Jan. 6 coup attempt.
"I have essentially been excluded from the Democratic Party," Dershowitz told Newsmax. "There was recently an event on Martha's Vineyard for Jewish Democrats – who would be the first person you would think of as a Jewish Democrat on Martha’s Vineyard – me, but I wasn't invited because I'm now cancelled essentially from the Democratic Party."
“The library won't allow me to speak on Martha's Vineyard, the Community Center, the major synagogue, all of them have canceled me because I had the chutzpah to defend the constitution on behalf of a president of the United States that they all voted against – the fact that I voted against him, too, and then I remain — in my mind a Liberal Democrat doesn't much matter," he complained. "If I don't follow the party line down to the extreme, I am cancelled. People refuse to attend events if they know I'm gonna be there and that's why several friends of mine have who have invited me for years to events in their home or concerts that they've sponsored have apologetically said, ‘We're sorry we can't invite you because if you come everybody will leave,’ he added."
Dershowitz did not receive a great deal of sympathy on Twitter.
"You know what this is? It's the world's smallest violin," wrote TV writer/producer Ken Tremendous. "And it's playing the Benny Hill theme song as you're running around Jeffrey Epstein's island in your underwear."
Attorney Bradley Moss addressed Dershowitz directly on Twitter.
"Sorry to hear you remain banished from political events on Martha's Vineyard, but it remains my understanding they have the unfettered discretionary authority to choose who to invite. And they don't want you. So go down to Florida and party with your MAGA buds," he suggested.
Boston journalist Adam Reilly said, "Find something you love like Alan Dershowitz loves talking about being shunned on Martha's Vineyard."
Business Insider reporter Jake Lahut said, "If you were to tell me Alan Dershowitz has been complaining about being ostracized on Martha’s Vineyard for 30 years, I’d probably believe you."
The Intercept DC bureau chief Ryan Grim said, "I think it was more that people were mad at him for (allegedly) peeing on the beach all the time, and that was way before the rest of it."
Here's some of what other people were saying:
Alan Dershowitz: "Why can't I come to your party? I'm the *most* important guy in Martha's Vineyard!"
Hostess: "Because you were implicated in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking."
Alan: "But I kept my mesh bikini briefs on!"
Hostess: "Pardon me, I'm going to be violently ill."
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 16, 2022
\u201cNo Dersh. It's because you're still an insufferable pr*ck and Trump hack. Get a clue. No one likes you on Martha's Vineyard and that's not about to change.\u201d— Make America Relax Again (@Make America Relax Again) 1658015695
\u201cAfter all is lost\u2026reputation\u2026self respect..self awareness.. what\u2019s of greatest concern? Getting snubbed on Martha\u2019s Vineyard. Can\u2019t get an invite to save his soul. Well guess what, Dersh? That ship has sailed. 0/10 @AlanDersh\u201d— Room Rater (@Room Rater) 1658017403
\u201cCalling it "cancel culture" when rich people don't want to invite you to their fancy parties on Martha's Vineyard really underscores how utterly empty that phrase is.\u201d— Joel S. (@Joel S.) 1658014678
Since defending Trump, it’s been the same complaint every year. Either, stop going to Martha’s Vineyard or sell out Trump. Aug. 2021 pic.twitter.com/UmOHN669Fs
— John Powers (@ReportingfromNY) July 16, 2022
Alan Dershowitz rly said: pic.twitter.com/0oOLa1pR9O
— NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) July 16, 2022
\u201cAnyone that has the money to summer on Martha\u2019s Vineyard and the audacity to whine about being shunned by their neighbors \u2026 really has no clue how very little the average person cares about his woes..\u201d— teatime75 (@teatime75) 1658014735
\u201cI can\u2019t tell if Martha\u2019s Vineyard is trending because it always triggers MAGAs or because 23 years ago JFK Jr died there and QAnon lunatics are sitting in Dealey Plaza now waiting for him.\u201d— itsallrealitv (@itsallrealitv) 1658016875
\u201cCan someone please tell Alan Dershowitz that Martha's Vineyard isn't a kindergarten class and we can't make everyone invite him to their party?\u201d— Laura (@Laura) 1658018999
\u201cIf I were Alan Dershowitz, I'd be careful talking about islands that I no longer get invited to\u201d— Frank Lesser (@Frank Lesser) 1658021215
\u201cboohooboo I\u2019m so repulsive even the Martha\u2019s Vineyard set don\u2019t want me around, please make it illegal for them not to be my friends\u201d— Rev. Poppy Haze (ITAR Compliant) (@Rev. Poppy Haze (ITAR Compliant)) 1658018267
🎶Don’t Cry for Me Martha’s Vineyard🎶
—Evita Dershowitz pic.twitter.com/0iPyvltHdx
— Randall Lace (@rklace) July 16, 2022
Chuck Grassley could face his 'most competitive election since 1980': Des Moines newspaper
July 16, 2022
What is widely considered to be the "gold standard" of polling in Iowa shows the state's incumbent senator could be facing his most competitive race in four decades.
"Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley leads Democrat Mike Franken by 8 percentage points among likely Iowa voters, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll — a first look at what could be Grassley’s most competitive election since 1980," the Des Moines Register reported Saturday evening. "While Grassley leads Franken, the margin is narrower than in any Iowa Poll matchup involving Grassley since he was first elected to the U.S. Senate. Grassley has not polled below 50% in a head-to-head contest since October 1980, before he went on to defeat incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. John Culver."
First elected to the Senate in 1980, Grassley has served in the body for 15,169 days. He is the second oldest senator, behind Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and second-longest serving, behind Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT).
Grassley also served three terms in the House of Representatives and has served continuously in public office since he was sworn into the Iowa legislature 63 years, 6 months, and 4 days ago.
"Franken has the support of 88% of self-identified Democrats in the poll, while 85% of self-identified Republicans back Grassley. Political independents are split, with 38% choosing Franken and 37% choosing Grassley, but 14% of independents say they would vote for someone else," the newspaper reported. "Franken’s showing improves on the performance of former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in a hypothetical matchup in a September 2021 Iowa Poll, when Grassley led Finkenauer 55% to 37%. Franken defeated Finkenauer in the June Democratic primary."
Grassley has the approval of 46% of his constituents, while 44% disapprove.
The poll was conducted July 10-13 by Selzer & Co. and was based on telephone interviews with 811 Iowans.
Read the full report.
