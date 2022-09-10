Russia retreats from Kharkiv as Ukraine's offensive gains ground

Russian troops were withdrawing from key areas of Ukraine's Kharkiv region, including the strategically important city of Izyum, the Defence Ministry in Moscow said on Saturday, as Kiev's counteroffensive to recapture territory gained momentum.

Russian troops were also to withdraw from the city of Balakliya, which the Ukrainians had reported as having liberated last week.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the regrouping is intended to strengthen units in the neighbouring Donetsk region.

But according to many military experts the pressure of the massive Ukrainian advance in Kharkiv has pushed the Russians to pull back. More than 10,000 Russian soldiers were said to be threatened with encirclement by Ukrainian troops.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday evening said that, since the beginning of the month, the Ukrainian army recaptured around 2,000 square kilometres of territory in areas previously occupied by Russia as part of Kiev's counter-offensive.

In his daily evening address, Zelensky thanked all the soldiers who were involved in the recapturing territory in the Kharkiv region.

The Russian army made a "good choice" by fleeing, Zelensky asserted: "There is and will be no place for the occupiers in Ukraine."

The Ukrainian side had said earlier in the day that it had made major gains in Kharkiv.

The domestic intelligence service SBU published photos on Telegram apparently showing Ukrainian units in the small town of Kupyansk, which has up until now been occupied by Russian troops.

Because of its direct railway connection to Russia, Kupyansk is important as a transport hub for supplying Russian troops.

Russian-installed officials in the Kharkiv region meanwhile called on residents of areas previously under their control to flee as Ukrainian forces gain ground.

"I once again recommend all residents of the Kharkiv region to leave the area to protect their lives and health," the head of the Russian-appointed military administration, Vitaly Gantshev, said Saturday, according to Russia's TASS agency.

According to a recent British intelligence assessment, some of the Ukrainian forces had advanced "up to 50 kilometres into previously Russian-held territory" in the south of the Kharkiv region.

Russian forces were under pressure both on the northern and southern flanks of the conflict, it said.

On Friday, Zelensky had said Ukrainian troops had recaptured more than 30 towns and villages in Kharkiv.

"We are gradually taking control of new settlements," he said. "Everywhere we are bringing back the Ukrainian flag and protection for our people," he added.

Zelensky noted that "fierce fighting" was continuing in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine as well as in the south of the country.

In the ongoing tug-of-war surrounding the Russian occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, French President Emmanuel Macron once again spoke out in favour of a Russian withdrawal from the plant. He spoke to Zelenksy by telephone.

Both presidents have expressed their support for the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on site, the Élysée Palace said on Saturday. The IAEA has an observer mission at the Zaporizhzhya plant.

The Russians and Ukrainians have each accused each other of shelling in the vicinity of the nuclear plant.

The situation at the embattled Zaporizhzhya facility is becoming increasingly unstable, the international observers have said, as fears continue to run high that fighting could trigger a disaster.

The war in Ukraine has been raging since the Russian invasion on February 24. Ukraine has since then been supplied with billions of dollars in military aid by Western countries.

Kiev launched its major offensive in late August with a series of counterattacks in the southern Kherson region, where Ukrainian forces are also said to have retaken areas recently. The offensive then expanded to include Kharkiv.