Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Stories Chosen For You
Corporate America steps up to fight for abortion access — after backing anti-abortion Republicans
Just after the Texas GOP's near-total abortion ban (S.B.8) officially took effect last September, companies like Uber, Lyft, Bumble, and Match parachuted into the political fray by providing their Texas-based employees with benefits packages designed to dampen the impact of the bill. Uber and Lyft, for instance, created legal defense funds for drivers who might be sued for providing rides to abortion doctors. And Match, which owns Tinder, a created relief fund for staffers and their dependents seeking to get an abortion outside the Lone Star State. This week, Citigroup and Yelp vowed to cover similar out-of-state care for their employees, a move that no doubt reinforces Corporate America's veneer of progressivism as more Republican-led states – like Idaho, Oklahoma, Arizona, South Dakota – join the race to pass draconian restrictions.
This article first appeared in Salon.
But campaign finance records reveal that at least four out of the six named companies donated heavily to anti-abortion Republicans over the past three decades, underscoring the ongoing disconnect between Corporate America's professed principles and its pocketbook.
Over the past three decades, Citigroup has donated over $6.2 million to the Republican Party, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. In Texas, for instance, Citigroup has given at least $452,370 to various GOP candidates, including the state's vehemently anti-abortion governor, Greg Abbott ($258,370), as well as many of the S.B.8's legislative sponsors. Most notably, the company has directed at least $2,000 toward the bill's chief architect, state Sen. Bryan Hughes.
In Oklahoma, which made abortion provision a felony by up to ten years in prison, Citigroup has lined up the campaign coffers of state Rep. Frank D. Lucas ($27,500), who has consistently voted to undermine abortion access, as well as U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. ($7,000), who just this year described himself as "the leading voice in Congress for the protection of life."
Citigroup declined to respond to Salon's request for comment.
RELATED: Even if the U.S. did support mothers — and it doesn't — there will always be a need for abortion
Yelp's political contributions similarly fly in the face of its recent stance on abortion, despite the company's reported "progressive" workplace.
Since 2014, Yelp has contributed at least $71,600 to both state and federal Republicans across the country, donating thousands to anti-abortion lawmakers like U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah ($5,400), Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry ($5,000), Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes ($8,000), and former U.S. Rep. Randolph Farenthold, R-Texas ($5,500). The company has also donated to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, whose current chair, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., rolled back abortion protections as the governor of Florida in 2016, imposing heightened requirements on abortion clinics and prohibiting them from collecting taxpayer dollars.
Asked about these donations, a Yelp spokesperson told Salon that the company's "limited and bipartisan government relations effort is focused on advocating for antitrust policies that rein in Big Tech."
"We take action against abortion bans that violate women's individual freedoms in a number of ways, including evaluating our employee benefits, using our voice to call out these inequities, making sure that when people visit our platform they can find the trusted information they need about the services they are looking for, and donating to organizations that are fighting the legal battle against abortion bans, as well as those that provide reproductive health services and financial support to underserved women," they said.
Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.
Needless to say, none of this is untrue – at least on paper. In 2019, for example, Yelp signed the "Don't Ban Equality" letter condemning S.B. 8. And last year, it began double-matching employee donations to organizations that are pushing back against the measure. But still, these kinds of gestures are incredibly misaligned with the company's political contributions, said Jennifer Stark, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at the Tara Health Foundation.
"Companies need to align their political giving with [their rhetoric and benefits policies] so that women and people of color and LGBTQ+ community are no longer the collateral damage of corporate political giving," Stark told Salon in an interview. "You can't really 'op-ed' or 'statement' your way out of where we're at. It takes structural reform on multiple levels."
RELATED: Will Supreme Court conservatives overturn Roe? Their casual contempt for women is not a good sign
Even ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, which profit disproportionately from users in Democratic-led cities, bear responsibility in fueling the GOP's war on reproductive rights.
Uber has spent at least $78,000 on state and federal Republicans over the span of eight years, including anti-abortion advocates such as Illinois state Rep. Jim Durkin ($7,500), former Illinois state Sen. Bill Brady ($7,500), Georgia state Sen. Steve Gooch ($5,000), and California state Rep. Janet Nguyen ($4,900). The company has also given $100,000 to the Florida Republican Senate Campaign Committee, whose beneficiaries in the legislature recently passed a ban on abortion after fifteen weeks into pregnancy.
Uber did not respond to Salon's request for comment.
Lyft has followed a similar pattern, donating at least $175,614 to state and federal Republicans over the past eight years. Among its most notable beneficiaries are Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ($3,000), who signed a "fetal heartbeat" bill in 2019, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens ($2,500), who in 2017 signficantly curtailed the state's access to abortion options; Gerogia Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller ($2,000), who is angling to pass a state measure along the lines of S.B.8; and Tennessee state Rep. Glen Casada ($2,000), who has consistently fought for a total ban on the abortion.
Likewise, Lyft has donated $101,100 to various GOP groups, like the Florida Republican Party ($30,000), the Texas Republican Legislative Caucus ($20,000), and the Senate Republican Caucus of Tennessee ($5,500).
RELATED: The Supreme Court saves Trump from himself, twice — will it do the same with abortion?
Asked about these donations, a Lyft spokesperson told Salon that the company "could not be clearer about our stance on this issue."
"We believe women should be able to exercise their right to choose and have access to the healthcare they want and need," they added. "We are committed to providing support for the drivers on our platform which is why we created a Driver Legal Defense Fund to cover 100% of legal fees for drivers sued while driving on our platform."
While abortion may be the latest issue in which Corporate America has found itself torn between good business and bad politics, it's certainly not the only one.
Last year, Popular Information reported that 25 major U.S. corporations who advertised their support of Pride month donated over $10 million to lawmakers who have fought to curtail LGBTQ+ rights.
And while big companies like Amazon, Starbucks, and Microsoft issued commitments to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, many continue to sit on and donate to police foundations, which allow police departments secretly green-light off-the-books expenditures for initiatives that disproportionately harm people of color.
Most notably, after the Capitol riot, much of big business announced that it would halt donations to any lawmakers who objected to the 2020 presidential election. Two years later, dozens of companies have completely reneged on this pledge, donating nearly $5 million to insurrectionist political groups and members of the Sedition Caucus, according to the government watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).
RELATED: As big corporations strike a pose for racial justice, they keep on funding the police
"We've only seen a handful of companies stick to their commitments to quit giving to folks that wouldn't certify the election," Stark said. "We want corporate America, who will continue to give to both sides for as long as it's in their interest … to demand candidates that are less extreme, to demand a better quality of moderate. I think that is what we can and should hope for.
Putin’s other war zone --- Africa --- goes barely noticed
As Vladimir Putin wages war in Ukraine, little attention is being paid to how he has long waged a quiet campaign to win the hearts of African strongmen.
Over the last decade, Russia’s involvement in Africa largely escaped world attention as the world focused more on ISIS in Iraq and Syria and the Taliban in Afghanistan. As a result, Russia stealthily cemented ties with many African countries during this period, including Togo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Uganda, and the Central Africa Republic.
The two dictators spoke like economic sanctions are a good thing, an honor even.
Putin’s Russia uses private military companies to support dictatorial African regimes in Sudan and the Central Africa Republic. From the Central African Republic, to Chad, Congo, Rwanda, and Sudan to Uganda, Putin’s weaponry and military training have kept African dictators as ruthless as Putin in power.
Name any dictator in Africa — Teodoro Obiang Nguema of Equatorial Guinea, Salva Kiir of South Sudan, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda, the late John Pombe Magufuli of Tanzania, Dennis Sassou Nguesso of Congo — and you will find unholy alliances with Vladimir Putin.
Putin hosted an initial Russia-Africa summit at the Black Sea resort city of Sochi in 2019. All 54 African nations sent delegates. They discussed increasing sales of Russian grains and other foodstuffs to Africa, along with killing machines.
Weapons account for about 40% of Russian exports to Africa.
A Kremlin spokesman put the value of Russian food exports to Africa at $25 billion and weaponry at $15 billion. That is just shy of 10% of Russian exports that year.
During the summit, there were also discussions to allow more Russian deals to mine metals and extract oil in Africa. More oil and minerals mean more money to Russia for wheat and weapons.
What Putin had in common with some of his guests was lust for power and murderous hatred of dissent.
Misery companions
Misery loves company. Putin finds his in African despots who love Putin’s style of extinguishing dissent at home and using military firepower to stay in power.
Consider Robert Mugabe, the strongman who ruled Zimbabwe for 47 years. He flew to Moscow in 2015 ostensibly to discuss the defeat of Nazi Germany 70 years before. But this was not long after the West had placed economic sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine’s Crimea, the first illicit seizure of land from a sovereign country since WWII ended and a precursor to the 2022 invasion of the rest of Ukraine, which is roughly the size of Texas.
Mugabe’s playful greeting to Putin: “You have sanctions, we have sanctions!”
The two dictators spoke like economic sanctions are good, like valorous medals or even scars from battlefield bravery. But these two earned their economic scars on the wrong battlefields through atrocities and oppression that made their countries pariah nations with troubled economies and widespread poverty.
Rigged Elections
Mugabe rigged elections and ruled Zimbabwe with an iron fist, just as Putin does in Russia. Unlike Putin, however, Mugabe ruled in an unholy alliance with his wife Grace. Her parading about wearing expensive high fashion in a desperately poor country earned her the nickname “Gucci” Grace Mugabe.
Putin smiled broadly during a photo-op with Mugabe, the man who turned an African breadbasket into a basket case. Zimbabwe’s economy per capita, measured in purchasing power equivalent dollars, is a scant $1,214. At the same time, neighboring Botswana’s economy generates five times as much, Russia at 11 and the United States at 54 times as much.
Putin remains in power as a modern tsar while Mugabe was ousted in a 2017 coup, his power eroded by years of economic decline and brutal repression of critics. He died in 2019, but that didn’t weaken the ties between Harare and Moscow.
The current ruler of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, sided with Putin by abstaining from a United Nations debate over sanctions on Russia for its vicious invasion of Ukraine.
Mnangagwa is Mugabe’s former vice president, part of a thieving regime.
Since 2006, no Ugandan election can be said to have been free and fair. Uganda’s army is a ruffian collection of underpaid, sometimes undisciplined, gun-toting youth committing war crimes in Africa’s Great Lakes region – Lakes Victoria, Tanganyika, and Malawi — which hold even more water than the North American Great Lakes.
Lousy Pay
Putin’s army is comprised mainly of conscripts paid just $30 a month. Poor pay and draftee status may explain the Russian army’s appallingly poor performance in Putin’s current war against Ukraine.
Museveni used to be a darling of the West, primarily because of his rhetoric on democracy, his successful campaign against HIV infection and his contribution to the so-called war on terror, especially in the Horn of Africa.
Just as Putin makes the absurd claim that he is the legitimately elected leader of the Russian Federation, fellow dictator Museveni made the laughable claim last year that Uganda had the best democracy in the world.
Putin sent Semivolos Vladlen to Uganda as his ambassador in 2021 with a new mission. In a hushed brief, both parties indicated that Russia and Uganda would be entering into a serious partnership that will mix oil and military weaponry.
Oil Discovered
In the last decade, oil was discovered in Uganda, which could transform Uganda’s economy if petroleum exports begin as expected in 2024 or 2025. Revenue from black gold emboldened Museveni, who tightened his authoritarian grip on power.
Museveni holds his defense sector close to his chest, just like Putin in Russia. Oil money to buy weapons and pay soldiers is of close interest to Museveni as he works to stay in power for life.
Museveni runs the Ugandan People’s Defense Forces as his personal enterprise. It’s not exactly closely supervised in its outreach. Click on the official website URL produces a “this site can’t be reached” message.
Museveni came to power in 1986 with a coup staged by his guerrilla force, the National Resistance Army. He then became the latest in a long line of Ugandan military rulers.
The Resistance Army was among the first rag-tag militias in Africa that used child soldiers deployed to commit brute offensives on civilian targets. This army then converted into Uganda’s ruling political party, the National Resistance Movement.
That successful conversion from guerrilla military force to political party inspired other movements in East Africa, the African Great Lakes region and West Africa. In the 1990s and the 2000s, dozens of militias applied the Uganda model to disturb the peace, capture power and fight other guerilla movements.
Inside Uganda, Joseph Kony’s Lord’s Resistance Army, and the ISIS-linked Allied Democratic Force, used Museveni’s military strategies.
Paul Kagame, the Rwandese strongman, created a child-soldier militia to capture power. So did the late Laurent Kabila, who toppled Congolese dictator Mobutu Sese Seko. Kagame and Kabila were proteges of Museveni. In fact, Paul Kagame was a general in Museveni’s NRA before forming the similarly organized Rwandan Patriotic Front, which captured power in Rwanda in 2000.
America Looks Away
These warlords rose to power in the 1990s, soon after the Iron Curtain fell with the 1989 collapse of the old Soviet regime in Moscow. Washington and Europe eased their involvement in Africa, contributing to the vacuum in which the wannabe dictators used violence to attain power.
Museveni, Kagame and Kabila had earlier proclaimed their Communist-Marxist inclinations. All three received covert support from China and Russia through Tanzania, where Julius Nyerere built close ties to both Moscow and Beijing and promoted communist economic policies in rural areas. Such policies failed.
The World Bank in Washington and European countries were, at the same time, pushing for expanded private enterprise in Africa.
Museveni and Kagame quickly transformed into small “d” democrats and declared themselves champions of market economies while dropping their freedom-fighter and communist tags.
At the same time, their benefactors were also transforming. China was developing its state capitalism model, while in 1998 Putin took over Russia together with his band of oligarchs. They ended up with the wealth of the old Soviet which, in theory at least, belonged to the proletariat, the people.
In 2011, Uganda’s GDP was $26 billion. Military spending accounted for 4% of that, more than double the norm in Europe. Putin spends 4.3% of his economy on war and is the fourth largest weapons exporter.
Relying on Russia
With increasingly cold relations with the West, Uganda relies heavily on Russia to feed its heavy-handed military. In 2011, Uganda spent close to $1 billion on Russian military equipment, including six Sukhoi Su-30MK2 fighter planes.
At ceremonies during the delivery of the Russian jets, Museveni declared that, unlike the United States and Europe, Russia doesn’t interfere with the politics of Uganda.
Museveni meant that he was free to use Russian arms to extinguish internal political competition with no fear that Moscow would stop weapons sales.
Indeed, with his Russian-equipped army, Museveni constricts political space for competitors such as Kizza Besigye, who has been his most fervent opponent since 2006. More recently, Museveni unleashed his military on supporters of another competitor, Robert “Bobbi Wine” Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, during the 2021 elections in Uganda.
Soviet-style purge
Museveni also has been purging military comrades using Soviet tactics in a plot to ensure that his son, Gen. Muhoozi Kaneirugaba, will consolidate power and be able to succeed him.
The Muhoozi Project, as it is known in Uganda, is a plan to eliminate all competition — political, financial, military – to Museveni’s rule. Army rank and file must toe his line. Soldiers suspected of dissent are destroyed financially, exiled or killed.
Applying a Putin-style rulebook that brooks no dissent, Museveni uses three methods:
- Consolidation of military power with himself as the top general while his son Muhoozi Kaneirugaba commands land forces.
- Unleashing his police, whose leaders are military officers, on supporters of opponents such as Bobbi Wine and Kizza Besigye.
- Eliminating internal opposition within ruling his NRM party.
This third method is perhaps the most important to Museveni. Only a few of the upper echelons from the original bush comrades remain today as Museveni is fast eliminating them through assassinations, exile, forced retirement and financial ruin.
Among those cast out are Gen. Mugisha Muntu (dishonorably discharged from the military, his businesses destroyed by the state); Gen. Henry Tumukunde (exiled and facing state-sponsored prosecutions on trumped-up charges); Gen. David Tiyefunza (exiled); Gen. Kale Kayihura (charged with high treason, stripped of rank and politically ruined).
Last year a rising political figure, Gen. Katumba Wamala, survived an assassination attempt.
When time runs out for Museveni, his intended successor may not be up to the job. While his favored son holds the rank of general, he is known as a spoiled brat, has no combat experience, and owes his good fortune entirely to his father’s largesse.
Museveni’s bush comrades despise the son.
A scheme known as the “Muhoozi Project” began a decade ago when Museveni brought his son Muhoozi into the army. Journalists who report on this are prosecuted, as are citizens who dare to speak up.
Paranoid Pals
Just like Putin, Museveni is a paranoid man fearful of those around him who might challenge his power.
This Putin-inspired pattern has been observed with other African strongmen. In Chad, military dictator Idris Deby kept an iron grip on the landlocked West African nation of more than 16 million people. After his assassination in 2021, the Russians continued supporting his successor, his son Mahamat Deby.
Putin has sold weapons to the Deby regime for over a decade, becoming the murderous regime’s primary backer.
At the same time, France and the United States helped prop up Deby’s government because of his support for counterterrorism operations in the Sahel and the Lake Chad basin while simultaneously turning a blind eye to his repression and violations of social and economic rights at home.
Since Deby’s assassination, Putin has deployed forces in Libya, Sudan, Central Africa Republic, and Nigeria. Russia is the main military ally of Chad’s neighbor to the south, the Central Africa Republic, where human rights abuses are routine.
In the Republic of the Congo, Putin’s oligarchs provide a lifeline for the dictatorial regime of Denis Sassou-Nguesso. Sassou-Nguesso, a military strong man, has been in power since 1979, except for a five-year hiatus between 1992 and 1997.
Congo’s National Petroleum Company, a government enterprise, has deep ties with Russia’s Pipe Metallurgical Co. The oil company has been a cash cow for the Sassou Nguesso family.
Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister, Alexander Fomin, acknowledged in 2018 that Congo has lots of Russian-made military and special hardware dating to Soviet times. The Putin-Nguesso alliance means newer Russian military and police equipment for the Congolese dictator. Russian specialists also train the Congolese army, police, and the presidential guard.
Awful as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is, it is part of a pattern in which Putin seeks to buoy murderous dictators in his quest to destabilize democracies and create a new world order run by the unaccountable.
Footage found of Putin singing 'Blueberry Hill' at a children's charity fundraiser
Footage has been unearthed of Vladimir Putin performing what's being referred to as a "chilly" rendition of the 1956 Fats Domino classic, "Blueberry Hill."
In the video, which we discovered in a report by Nola.com, Putin takes to the piano during a children's fundraiser that took place in St. Petersburg in 2018. The event, which appears to have been heavily attended by some of the biggest celebrities of that time, had Goldie Hawn, Sharon Stone, Kurt Russell and Kevin Costner in the audience for the performance.
Watch here:
Russian President H.E. Vladimir Putin Sings "Blueberry Hill" At A Children Charity Fundraiser. www.youtube.com
Putin's song selection may, at first, seem curious until you take into consideration that Antoine Dominique "Fats" Domino, a native of New Orleans, had just passed away the year prior.
Chris Granger, the New Orleans based writer who first discovered the video while home sick with COVID described it in a tweet as "wrong on so many levels."
This is not the first time that Putin has found occasion to showcase his musical abilities. In 2017 the Russian President performed an impromptu recital at a Chinese state guesthouse in Beijing, according to CNN. During this particular performance Putin played two different Russian songs; "Moscow Windows" and "The City on the Free Neva River."
Putin's performance in Beijing erupted into meme status resulting in many parodies including this one of Putin playing Vanessa Carlton's "One Thousand Miles" instead of the Russian classics he actually played on the day in question.
Here's another good one of Putin playing the "Imperial March" from Star Wars:
Darth Putin - Imperial March www.youtube.com
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.