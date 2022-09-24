Russia's Lavrov accuses Washington of 'playing with fire' around Taiwan

By Michelle Nichols, Humeyra Pamuk and Daphne Psaledakis UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia accused the United States on Saturday of "playing with fire" around Taiwan while China said it will press on working for "peaceful reunification" with the democratically-governed island and pledged to take forceful steps to oppose any external interference, a thinly-veiled reference to Washington. Tensions over Taiwan between Washington and Beijing have soared after a visit there in August by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which was followed by large-scale Chinese military drills as ...