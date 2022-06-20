Russia's Medvedev suggests U.S. should beg for nuclear arms talks
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (Reuters)

(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that there was no point having any nuclear arms reduction talks with the United States and that Moscow should wait until the Americans begged for negotiations. Russia and the United States, by far the world's biggest nuclear powers, have negotiated a series of major strategic nuclear arms reduction treaties since Ronald Reagan came to power in 1981. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most serious disruption in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many people feared the...