Russia's RT says UK sanctions are death knell for media freedom

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's state-funded RT television channel said on Thursday that British sanctions on Russian state media organisations showed the imminent end of media freedom and the blinkered nature of officials who thought anything Russian was wrong. Britain on Thursday announced sanctions on 14 more Russian entities and people, including on state media organisations behind RT and Sputnik and some of their senior figures, saying it was targetting those who push out President Vladimir Putin's "fake news and narratives". "With this action the UK government has sounded the death knell for...
Rick Scott is a 'gift' for Democrats as the richest man in Congress pushes GOP taxing the poor: analysis
March 31, 2022
The chairman of the National Republican Committee and richest man in Congress has received bipartisan criticism for his plan to raise taxes.
"Senator Rick Scott of Florida, the somewhat embattled head of the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, said one utterly indisputable thing on Thursday when he stood before a packed auditorium of supporters at the conservative Heritage Foundation: His plan for a G.O.P. majority would make everyone angry at him, Republicans included," Jonathan Weisman reported for The New York Times. "His leader, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, has repeatedly told Mr. Scott to pipe down about his '11-Point Plan to Rescue America,' with its call to impose income taxes on more than half of Americans who pay none now, and to sunset all legislation after five years, presumably including Social Security and Medicare."
Conservatives have been harshly critical of Scott's plan.
"It has divided his party, put Mr. Scott’s own candidates in awkward positions, and is already featured prominently in Democratic advertising. But after Thursday, it is clear the Republicans have not figured out how to address their Rick Scott problem," the newspaper reported. "The senator insisted on the Heritage Foundation stage that his plan would raise taxes on no one, only to concede to reporters after the talk that it would — or that it wouldn’t, he couldn’t decide."
Even Fox News has fact-checked Scott on what's in his plan.
"Last year, 57 percent of U.S. households paid no income tax, but that was by design. Successive Republican tax cuts, including President Donald J. Trump’s tax cut of 2017, which greatly expanded the standard deduction, took tens of millions of workers off the income tax rolls, though virtually all of them pay Social Security, Medicare and sales taxes," the newspaper reported. "And for all of Mr. Scott’s evasions, the criticism is not coming just from the “militant left” that he denounced. The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center estimated that ensuring all households pay at least $100 in income taxes would leave families making about $54,000 or less with more than 80 percent of the tax increase. Those making less than about $100,000 would shoulder 97 percent of the cost."
McConnell declared Scott's plan "will not be part of the Republican Senate Majority agenda.
"For Democrats, Mr. Scott is a gift. The 2022 campaign is shaping up as a conventional midterm, focused on the economy under Democratic control," Weisman explained. "Democrats are gleefully calling attention to it, even going so far as to promote the Republican senator’s speaking engagement on Thursday."
Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping suspect 'came off as a defiant hothead' in court: report
March 31, 2022
The jury in Michigan will soon begin deliberating in the case of the men conspiracy to kidnap their governor.
"The defense in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap trial rested its case following the explosive testimony of a defendant who came off as a defiant hothead, if his comment about an undercover informant is any indication. 'He's a b*tch,' said 24-year-old Daniel Harris, referring to Big Dan, the undercover informant he grew to admire and trust," the Detroit Free Press reported Thursday.
Harris was the only defendant to testify in the trial.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth asked why Harris called the informant the word.
"He got scared by memes," Harris explained.
Barbara McQuade, a MSNBC legal analyst who served as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, praised the case prosecutors put forth.
"Prosecution has presented a very strong case. I am impressed," McQuade wrote.
Defense rests in \u2066@GovWhitmer\u2069 kidnap trial. One defendant testifies and makes some harmful admissions. Closing arguments Friday. Prosecution has presented a very strong case. I am impressed.\nhttps://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2022/03/31/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial-daniel-harris-fbi-informant/7230538001/\u00a0\u2026 via @freep— Barb McQuade (@Barb McQuade) 1648777404
'Million red flags': Jane Mayer breaks down how Ginni Thomas is a threat to the Supreme Court
March 31, 2022
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on Thursday interviewed investigative journalist Jane Mayer, the author of the January New Yorker story titled "Is Ginni Thomas a Threat to the Supreme Court?"
At the time of publication, it was not yet known Thomas attended the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally and had been badgering White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to overturn the election results.
O'Donnell said that no reporter knows more about Clarence Thomas than Mayer, who co-authored with Jill Abramson the 1994 book Strange Justice: The Selling of Clarence Thomas on the justice's nomination.
"You raise the question very dramatically in your reporting two months ago before we knew the existence of these text messages," O'Donnell noted. "What do these text messages add to the story?"
"I think what we have seen in a kind of granular way, just how fringe the ideology is of Ginni Thomas and how she uses her husband's entree with people high up in the Trump administration in order to basically berate the chief of case in this case — over and over, these messages are relentless —saying that he has to act to overturn Biden's victory," she explained.
"You see her in action in this. You see much more closely how deeply involved she was in sort of the plotting and planning and scheming of the coup. This is — as you say, I have been reading about this and reporting on this for a long time, I find some of the texts shocking," Mayer said.
Mayer noted the issue will not go away because of other cases involving Jan. 6 that appear headed to the Supreme Court.
"There are million red flags here and they're also some red lines and they seem to have been crossed," Mayer said.
Watch:
Jane Mayer www.youtube.com
