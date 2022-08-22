Russia's security service accuses Ukraine of murdering ultra-nationalist's daughter

(Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday accused Ukraine's secret services of carrying out the weekend murder of Darya Dugina, the daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue, Russian news agencies reported. Dugina, daughter of prominent ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed on Saturday evening when a suspected explosive device blew up the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving, Russian investigators said. Ukraine has denied involvement. The FSB said the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian woman born in 1979 whom it named. It said the woman and her teenage daughter h...