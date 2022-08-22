Russia's security service accuses Ukraine of murdering ultra-nationalist's daughter

(Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday accused Ukraine's secret services of carrying out the weekend murder of Darya Dugina, the daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue, Russian news agencies reported. Dugina, daughter of prominent ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed on Saturday evening when a suspected explosive device blew up the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving, Russian investigators said. Ukraine has denied involvement. The FSB said the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian woman born in 1979 whom it named. It said the woman and her teenage daughter h...
Alexander Dugin, an ultranationalist intellectual dubbed "Putin's Rasputin", and his daughter Daria -- who died in a car bombing on Saturday -- had a strong media presence, but their influence on the Kremlin is a matter of debate.
Dugin -- a vocal supporter of the Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine -- is thought to have been the likely target of the attack that killed his daughter as she drove on a highway outside Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday conveyed his personal condolences over the 29-year-old's death, blamed by Russian intelligence on Ukraine's secret services.
"As a journalist, scientist, philosopher and war correspondent, she served the people and the country with sincerity, illustrating through her actions what being a Russian patriot means," he said.
Alexander Dugin, 60, gained prominence in the 1990s in the intellectual chaos that followed the break-up of the Soviet Union. He had been an anti-communist dissident in the last years of Soviet rule.
He co-founded the opposition National Bolshevik Party, but quit it to set up the Eurasian party which calls for Russia to reclaim its former territories and create an empire spanning from Europe to Asia.
A regular feature on Russian television, the heavily bearded intellectual with the air of a prophet, claimed he had an ideological influence on Putin.
"I am a supporter of Putin so I'm transmitting the will of our of conservative society of Russian identity. I'm not formulating this individually." he told CBS in a 2017 interview.
Putin has become increasingly hostile towards the West and some see Dugin's hand in this, calling him "Putin's Rasputin".
But Putin has never publicly supported him and has in the past strongly criticized ultra-nationalists as a danger to the social fabric of multi-ethnic Russia.
Dugin backed Russia's much criticized 2014 annexation of Crimea, following which he called for a wider attack on Ukraine. He was then put on a Western sanctions list.
'Dangerous Western totalitarianism'
Daria Dugina followed in her father's footsteps, becoming a well-known media personality who worked for pro-Kremlin television channels including Russia Today and Tsargrad.
Like her father, she developed links with far-right European politicians and personalities.
She covered the conflict in the Russian-backed separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine, which she backed.
Like her father, Dugina came under US sanctions at the start of March.
In her last interview, recorded just hours before her death, Dugina blasted "racism" in human rights, as well as homosexuality, and said the Ukraine offensive would end a "dangerous Western totalitarianism".
GOP operative: Democrats are 'persecuting' Donald Trump because he 'incited a revolution'
August 22, 2022
Political operative Dick Morris claimed on Newsmax's Saturday Report that the Democratic Party is abusing the American legal apparatus to prevent former President Donald Trump from seeking reelection in 2024.
Morris, who worked in the administrations of Trump and ex-President Bill Clinton, claimed the Democratic Party is upset about him having “incited a revolution" on January 6th, 2021.
There is no evidence to support Morris’ claim that anything was done illegally by the FBI or any government agencies involved. Prior to the search and seizure at Mar-a-Lago, the Justice Department investigated and attempted to negotiate for the return of the removed documents. The DOJ initiated the search warrant only after a Trump lawyer falsely signed a statement saying that all classified materials had been returned even though the search evidently retrieved documents.
Morris went on to say in the Newsmax interview that he believes the more resistance Trump faces, the stronger he will become.
"Trump derives energy from people who oppose him," Morris said. "And it fuels him. It orients him. He feels righteous. He feels that he's correct and it energizes him. And these raids and this persecution of Donald Trump is something that won't deter him from running. It'll accelerate him to run.”
"I think we have to understand the point I make in my book, The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," Morris said. "Democrats have given up on the political process to keep Trump out of office. They've seen after primary, after primary, after primary, week after week, that Trump is winning everything; and they realized that they can't beat him in the Republican primary.
"They had tried to get [Republican Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis and others into the race, but they see that they're not going to get in because Trump has a lock on this nomination," Morris added. "So what they're trying to do is to knock him off the ballot through the courts. And the vehicle they've chosen is to indict him for sedition, which is the crime that he allegedly committed when they claim that he incited a revolution against the United States on January 6th. In fact, it would be the only unarmed revolution in history. It's preposterous to say that this out-of-control mob was somehow a revolutionary army."
According to a recent NBC News article, Trump thinks the Mar-a-Lago search will help him in 2024. NBC reported an uptick in Trump’s fundraising, noting that his political committee last week took in $1 million a day on two separate days.
Trump’s Save America joint fundraising committee blasted out emails and text messages last week with dollar asks pegged to the search. To juice up the base, Trump's fundraising texts and emails accuse the FBI of quote “breaking into my home," even though agents had a search warrant.
Trump is pushing for the full, unredacted release of the affidavit that led to the search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago estate.
On Thursday, Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said he may be willing to unseal portions of the document and ordered Justice Department officials to suggest redactions to the document by August 25th.
If released, Trump may attempt to use information from it to once again boost fundraising for his potential 2024 run.
NBC News sources say Trump revels in surveys showing him widening a lead over Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida in a potential 2024 Republican primary. An NBC News poll out Sunday shows Trump tightening his hold on Republicans.
DeSantis will find out who his November gubernatorial democratic opponent will be on Tuesday. The Democratic primary pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor as a Republican, against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is currently Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat. The winner will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.
Panic erupts after Walmart shopper accidentally shoots himself and three other people with a single bullet
August 22, 2022
A man fumbled with his gun while inside a Georgia Walmart, causing it to discharged and strike four people including himself -- with a single bullet. The man is now recovering from his injuries, WSB-TV reports.
Michael Walton, 29, was carrying the gun in his waistband unholstered when it began sliding down his leg, causing him to grab for it.
“The gun was in his waistband not holstered and loaded. The gun slipped down his leg, he attempted to grab it, and was somehow manipulating the weapon and discharged the firearm,” said Sgt. Akeem Turnbull with Lovejoy Police.
“One of the victims also got hit in the leg. The other one got hit in the back of the leg and the other one got some bruising. All of them were towards the lower portions of the bodies," Turnbull added.
IN OTHER NEWS: 'I would stay quiet': Kash Patel warned he's putting himself in greater peril by defending Trump
The gunshot sparked panic inside the store. “There were people running... Another Walmart worker came up to me and said there is blood everywhere down there,” a woman who was inside the store told CBS46 News.
In a statement released to WSB-TV, Walmart said the "safety and well-being of our customers and associates is always a top priority."
“The safety and well-being of our customers and associates is always a top priority. We’re aware of the situation and will continue assisting law enforcement through their investigation," Walmart's statement read.
All the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
