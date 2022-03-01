Russia says 'real danger' of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons required response

By Emma Farge GENEVA (Reuters) -Russia's foreign minister told a Geneva disarmament meeting on Tuesday that Ukraine has been seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, a "real danger" that needed a Russian response. Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday in what it called a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" the country - a justification dismissed by Kyiv and the West as propaganda. "Today the dangers that (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskiy's regime pose for neighbouring countries and international security in general have increased substantially after the authorities set up in Kyiv ...
Putin ‘expressed extreme anger’ in recent days — and his mental state has US intel worried: report
March 01, 2022
The US intelligence community has prioritized attempting to understand Vladimir Putin's mental state as his invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, CNN reported Tuesday.
"The efforts come as longtime Putin-watchers have publicly speculated that his behavior has become increasingly erratic and irrational. Since he launched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last Wednesday, senior US officials have asked intelligence agencies to gather any new information they can on how the Russian leader is faring and how his mindset has been impacted by the unexpectedly unified and tough response from European neighbors and allies around the world," CNN reported. "The US intelligence community has spent decades decoding the former KGB officer, who has effectively ruled Russia since 1999. But while the United States has tremendous institutional knowledge of the man, it has a notoriously poor view into his day-to-day decision-making."
This is complicated by the fact Putin's goal may be to project instability as a negotiating tactic.
"But the sudden burst of interest reflects a sense among some intelligence officials that Putin’s decision-making in Ukraine has been out of character – perhaps due to what some previous intelligence reports suggest has been protracted isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic," CNN reported. "In a classified briefing for lawmakers on Monday evening, Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, said the US intelligence community does not have good insight into Putin’s state of mind, according to a lawmaker who was present."
One prominent report has been making the rounds, but it is a secondhand report that reportedly originated from a source with "excellent access."
"One such report that has circulated to more than a dozen agencies cites a source who has relayed that Putin’s behavior has become 'highly concerning and unpredictable' over just the last two days, according to a copy obtained by CNN," the network reported. "The source behind the report told the FBI that Putin 'expressed extreme anger' over Western sanctions put in place in response to his attack on Ukraine and 'felt that the sanctions had escalated the situation faster than he expected and beyond what he considered to be appropriate.' Precisely which sanctions so infuriated Putin is unknown; that portion of the report is redacted."
Fiona Hill: Putin warned he would use nukes -- but Trump didn't understand what he was saying
March 01, 2022
One of the world's foremost experts on Russia and Vladimir Putin believes there's a grave risk of nuclear war after his invasion of Ukraine.
Fiona Hill, the former National Security Council staffer who testified against Donald Trump in his first impeachment saga, told Politico that Putin's invasion of Ukraine was part of a broader war against liberal democracies and posed a potentially existential risk to the world order.
“Ukraine has become the front line in a struggle, not just between democracies and autocracies but in a struggle for maintaining a rules-based system in which the things that countries want are not taken by force,” Hill said. “Every country in the world should be paying close attention to this.”
Putin has repeatedly made it clear that using nuclear weapons was a real possibility, well before he put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert, but Hill said former president Donald Trump apparently failed to recognize the gravity of his warnings.
"Putin tried to warn Trump about this, but I don’t think Trump figured out what he was saying," Hill said. "In one of the last meetings between Putin and Trump when I was there, Putin was making the point that: 'Well you know, Donald, we have these hypersonic missiles,' and Trump was saying, 'Well, we will get them too.' Putin was saying, 'Well, yes, you will get them eventually, but we’ve got them first.'"
"There was a menace in this exchange," Hill added. "Putin was putting us on notice that if push came to shove in some confrontational environment that the nuclear option would be on the table."
Putin has already used a type of nuclear weapons with the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko with radioactive polonium, which killed the former spy and spread radioactive material around London, and he has used nerve agents to poison other political enemies.
"So if anybody thinks that Putin wouldn’t use something that he’s got that is unusual and cruel, think again," Hill said. "Every time you think, 'No, he wouldn’t, would he?' Well, yes, he would, and he wants us to know that, of course. It’s not that we should be intimidated and scared. That’s exactly what he wants us to be. We have to prepare for those contingencies and figure out what is it that we’re going to do to head them off."
Hill has written a highly regarded biography of Putin, and she said his recent behavior appears to be a bit more unhinged than his usual closely guarded public appearances.
"Putin is usually more cynical and calculated than he came across in his most recent speeches," she said. "There’s evident visceral emotion in things that he said in the past few weeks justifying the war in Ukraine. The pretext is completely flimsy and almost nonsensical for anybody who’s not in the echo chamber or the bubble of propaganda in Russia itself. I mean, demanding to the Ukrainian military that they essentially overthrow their own government or lay down their arms and surrender because they are being commanded by a bunch of drug-addled Nazi fascists? There’s just no sense to that. It beggars the imagination."
Hill also worries that Putin has become a bit unbalanced during his pandemic isolation and has become obsessed with re-establishing historic borders of the Russian empire.
"I’ve kind of quipped about this but I also worry about it in all seriousness — that Putin’s been down in the archives of the Kremlin during Covid looking through old maps and treaties and all the different borders that Russia has had over the centuries," she said. "He’s said, repeatedly, that Russian and European borders have changed many times, and in his speeches, he’s gone after various former Russian and Soviet leaders, he’s gone after Lenin and he’s gone after the communists, because in his view they ruptured the Russian empire, they lost Russian lands in the revolution, and yes, Stalin brought some of them back into the fold again like the Baltic States and some of the lands of Ukraine that had been divided up during World War II, but they were lost again with the dissolution of the USSR."
"Putin’s view is that borders change," she added, "and so the borders of the old Russian imperium are still in play for Moscow to dominate now."
World Taekwondo revokes Putin's honorary black belt over Ukraine
March 01, 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin had his honorary black belt in taekwondo revoked by the sport's international governing body on Tuesday, over his country's invasion of Ukraine.''
As Russian troops amass outside Kyiv, and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees flee into neighboring countries, world leaders have heaped punishing economic sanctions on Putin and his closest allies, as well as Russian-linked businesses.
The sporting world has had a similar reaction: Russia was booted out of qualifying for this year's football World Cup, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged federations to exclude athletes from Russia, as well as from its ally Belarus.
World Taekwondo, which governs international federations for the sport, was the latest to condemn Putin, saying Tuesday that Moscow's actions went against the sport's vision: "Peace is more precious than triumph."
"In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Mr Vladimir Putin in November 2013," the Seoul-based body said in an official statement.
It added that official taekwondo events would not be organized in Russia or Belarus.
In line with the IOC's urging, the flags and anthems of both countries will also not be displayed or played at taekwondo events around the world.
"World Taekwondo's thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we hope for a peaceful and immediate end to this war," it said.
Putin does not actually do taekwondo, but is instead accomplished in judo, another martial art, and has long served as an honorary president to the International Judo Federation.
On Sunday the IJF suspended his status as honorary president and ambassador to the sport.
© 2022 AFP
