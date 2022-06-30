Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine after landmark NATO summit

By Sabine Siebold, Robin Emmott and Pavel Polityuk MADRID/KYIV (Reuters) - Russia pressed on with its offensive in eastern Ukraine on Thursday after NATO branded Moscow the biggest "direct threat" to Western security and agreed plans to modernise Kyiv's beleaguered armed forces. Ukrainian authorities said they were trying to evacuate residents from the frontline eastern city of Lysychansk, the focus of Russia's attacks where about 15,000 people remained under relentless shelling. "Fighting is going on all the time. The Russians are constantly on the offensive. There is no let-up," regional Gov...