Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine after landmark NATO summit

By Sabine Siebold, Robin Emmott and Pavel Polityuk MADRID/KYIV (Reuters) - Russia pressed on with its offensive in eastern Ukraine on Thursday after NATO branded Moscow the biggest "direct threat" to Western security and agreed plans to modernise Kyiv's beleaguered armed forces. Ukrainian authorities said they were trying to evacuate residents from the frontline eastern city of Lysychansk, the focus of Russia's attacks where about 15,000 people remained under relentless shelling. "Fighting is going on all the time. The Russians are constantly on the offensive. There is no let-up," regional Gov...
Secret Service agent called protestors tear-gassed during Trump Bible photo op 'anarchists': report
June 30, 2022
A U.S. Secret Service agent referred to the tear-gassed peaceful protestors gathered in Lafayette Park across from the White House in June of 2020 as "rioters," "anarchist[s]," and, apparently, "Anti American Thugs" as he or she wrote fondly of then-President Donald Trump.
The revelation comes via veteran journalist Andrew Beaujon, a senior editor at Washingtonian, who obtained a redacted email in response to his Freedom of Information Act request. Beaujon posted a screenshot of the email Wednesday, apparently in an effort to show Secret Service agents are not non-partisan. Two allegedly are pushing back against Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony from Tuesday, before the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. Through a source the agents who were close to Trump are reportedly claiming he did not grab the steering wheel or lunge at one of his Secret Service drivers.
Hutchinson testified she was told by an agent Trump "grabbed at the steering wheel" and lunged at the agent's "clavicle."
Beaujon tweeted: "About that Secret Service pushback: Here's a redacted message from someone in the Uniformed Division, White House Branch, in response to my FOIA for Secret Service emails during the 2020 protests by the White House."
"I have been out their [sic] on the front lines face to face with the rioters/anarchist[s]," the email reads. "Yesterday President Trump proudly walked across Lafayette Park going to the recently damaged St. John's Church. Together with high ranking administration officials the President was photographed with Bible in hand in front of the Church. After the photo he marched backed to the White House symbolizing Anti American Thugs."
While the wording is strange it seems clear the agent is a supporter of Donald Trump and opposed U.S. citizens exercising their First Amendment rights, just as they were being gassed.
One year after the incident, during which Trump was highly-criticized, an Inspector General's report raised additional questions, as Vox reported in June of 2021.
One senior White House official at the time said the Trump White House was "celebrating" the tear-gassing of the protestors.
Cops from 17 agencies launch massive manhunt for Alabama man accused of shooting deputies: report
June 29, 2022
Authorities in Alabama have launched a massive manhunt after two deputies were shot while trying to make an arrest.
"A massive manhunt is underway for 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall, a convicted felon who has been arrested on 46 criminal charges since he was 17," Carol Robinson reported for the Birmingham News. "District Attorney Michael Jackson said the Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies were chasing a male in a stolen vehicle when the suspect got out and fired shots, striking both deputies."
The newspaper reported at least one deputy is in critical condition.
Hall, a white male, stands 5'9" and weighs 169 lbs.
"More than 100 law enforcement officers from at least 17 agencies are currently searching for Austin Patrick Hall. He is considered a serious threat to the public," Robinson reported.
She provided a list of departments involved that included "troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division, Aviation Unit and Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Alabama attorney general’s office, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Vestavia Hills Police Department, Demopolis Police Department, Thorsby Police Department, Moundville Police Department, Pelham Police Department and officers with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources."
A prayer vigil was held Wednesday evening:
Trump doesn't want 'Unselect Committee' to interview Pat Cipollone for 'dirt' on his presidency
June 29, 2022
Donald Trump took to his Truth Social alternative to Twitter to complain about the investigation being conducted by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Trump's posted his thoughts after the select committee issued a subpoena to Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone.
“The Select Committee’s investigation has revealed evidence that Mr. Cipollone repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about President Trump’s activities on January 6th and in the days that preceded," Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in announcing the subpoena.
"The inquiry includes examination of former President Trump's awareness of and involvement in activities undertaken to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, including the submission of fake electoral ballots to Congress and the executive branch, and the attempted appointment of Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general, and efforts to interfere with the Congressional certification of the electoral results on Jan. 6, 2021," the select committee wrote in its subpoena letter. "Our investigation has revealed credible evidence that you have information concerning these and other issues with the scope of the select committee's inquiry."
Trump apparently did not like the direction the select committee was headed.
The former president wrote, "Unselect Committee (sic) is asking to interview the former White House counsel for dirt, even though that would set a terrible precedent for future Presidents. NO!"
Trump also denied he "tried to commandeer control of a moving White House Limo."
