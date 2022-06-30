Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine after landmark NATO summit

Hutchinson testified she was told by an agent Trump "grabbed at the steering wheel" and lunged at the agent's "clavicle."

Beaujon tweeted: "About that Secret Service pushback: Here's a redacted message from someone in the Uniformed Division, White House Branch, in response to my FOIA for Secret Service emails during the 2020 protests by the White House."

"I have been out their [sic] on the front lines face to face with the rioters/anarchist[s]," the email reads. "Yesterday President Trump proudly walked across Lafayette Park going to the recently damaged St. John's Church. Together with high ranking administration officials the President was photographed with Bible in hand in front of the Church. After the photo he marched backed to the White House symbolizing Anti American Thugs."

While the wording is strange it seems clear the agent is a supporter of Donald Trump and opposed U.S. citizens exercising their First Amendment rights, just as they were being gassed.

One year after the incident, during which Trump was highly-criticized, an Inspector General's report raised additional questions, as Vox reported in June of 2021.

One senior White House official at the time said the Trump White House was "celebrating" the tear-gassing of the protestors.