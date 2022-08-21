Russian missile wounds 12 in Ukrainian town near nuclear plant

KYIV (Reuters) - A Russian missile hit a residential area of a southern Ukrainian town not far from a nuclear power station on Saturday, wounding 12 civilians and heightening fears of a nuclear accident during the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said. Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, said on the Telegram messaging app that four children were among those wounded in an attack that damaged several private houses and a five-store apartment building in Voznesensk. The town is about 30 km (19 miles) from the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant (PNPP), the second largest in Ukraine....
Ukraine celebrates Independence Day by mocking Russia
August 20, 2022
This week marks Ukraine's Independence Day, which was celebrated over the weekend with a display through the streets of Kyiv of Russian tanks that had been captured or destroyed after the invasion.
\u201cUkraine\u2019s parade of destroyed Russian tanks in central Kyiv proved a big hit today\u201d— Business Ukraine mag (@Business Ukraine mag) 1661034079
Ukraine, which gained independence in 1991 after the fall of the Soviet Union, has been fighting nonstop since March against Russian forces attempting to take back the country.
Ahead of the parade, Ukraine staged the tanks in the central street for anyone to look at them. The parade then formed around them.
\u201cPutin dreamed of Russian tanks in the heart of Kyiv but this is not what he had in mind! Ukrainians are trolling the Russian dictator by exhibiting his captured tanks on Khreshchatyk, the central boulevard of the Ukrainian capital (Photo: Oleksandr Zinchenko)\u201d— Business Ukraine mag (@Business Ukraine mag) 1661005500
\u201c'Dead Russian Tanks' parade in center of Kyiv, #Ukraine\n\nAfter "Taking Kyiv in three days", russians were planning a parade on Hreshatik, downtown Kyiv. Instead Ukrainians made a parade of destroyed #RussianArmy equipment.\n\n\ud83d\udcf9 By Ed Quinn (FNTV https://t.co/MKhP0Go9IL)\u201d— Oliya Scootercaster (@Oliya Scootercaster) 1661007993
\u201cUkraine mocks Russia with Kyiv 'parade' of captured tanks and trucks https://t.co/JvB2iFkN3V\u201d— New York Post (@New York Post) 1661027472
\u201cThis display of captured and destroyed Russian tanks is attracting large crowds on Kyiv\u2019s main street ahead of Ukraine\u2019s Independence Day next week.\u201d— Dominic Hurst (@Dominic Hurst) 1661004523
\u201c'Parade' of destroyed Russian military equipment held in Kyiv.\n\nDozens of destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles have been installed on Kyiv's central Khreshchatyk Street in the lead-up to Ukraine's Independence Day on Aug. 24.\n\n\ud83d\udcf7AFP via Getty Images.\u201d— The Kyiv Independent (@The Kyiv Independent) 1661011900
Legal expert explains why Fox will probably settle the infamous Dominion lawsuit
August 20, 2022
Former federal prosecutor and law professor Joyce Vance thinks that the Fox network will likely look to settle their lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over the false portrayals of them on numerous shows after the 2020 election.
Speaking to host Ayman Mohyeldin on MSNBC Saturday, Vance explained that defamation lawsuits are incredibly powerful and that it's unusual to see one that is as one-sided as Dominion's.
"One suspects that there would be a lot of pressure on the Fox defendant to settle the case short of trial," Vance explained. "Although a settlement could be painful, going to trial almost guarantees a broader exposure of these sorts of Kraken-lawyer-fever-dreams that are being spread here."
As for the First Amendment, she explained cases like this are the perfect example of drawing lines around whether people can be held liable for knowingly lying to the American public.
"One of the most really eclectic and very fitting elements of this sort of law is plaintiffs are entitled to get some form of truth-telling from defendants in the same form where lies were told," Vance continued. "As you indicated, there are beginning efforts in that area, it only gets worse as the case goes to trial."
Mohyeldin, who said he doesn't consider Fox a "news organization," has a "moral obligation" to tell the truth. However, he asked, "it's not a crime to lie, is it?"
"This is a very interesting slice of that sort of behavior," she explained. "It is not talking about criminality. It simply says in the language of the law that you committed a civil tort against me, Dominion. That you have defamed my business, that you have told lies and, in many ways, impacted my ability to earn a living, or you've impacted my profits and bottom line. So, I am entitled to compensation from you. So, the lawsuit proceeds very much in that vein along that civil liability track that punishes people, who intentionally or with gross negligence lie above people and the sorts of civil settings."
See the explanation below:
Why Fox will likely settle Dominion case youtu.be
Daughter of 'Putin's Brain' killed by 'drone' bombing: pro-Kremlin party leader claims
August 20, 2022
Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev confirmed a car exploded and that the daughter of top adviser to President Vladimir Putin was inside.
Denis Pushilin, who heads the pro-Kremlin Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine confirmed the attack, though he blamed Ukraine, according to the Daily Mail.
Dayra Dugin was driving her Land Cruiser Prado when it was suddenly engulfed in flames on the side of the road near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy on Saturday. Her father, Alexander Dugin, 60, is known for being a far-right fascist and often referred to as "Putin's Brain" or Putin's "Rasputin."
Dugin was the architect of the invasion of Ukraine, which has spawned a war lasting considerably longer than Putin ever thought it would. However, the younger Dugin was also an activist in her own right. She used her father's name to establish herself in Moscow and played her own political games among higher society insiders.
Conspiracy theories have spread across Russian social media from people wondering if it was an assassination attempt on the elder Dugin or a message to him about the war. Pushilin alleged that Ukraine "terrorists" blew up Dugin's daughter.
"While he has no formal role in government, Dugin, a far-Right occult writer who used to edit the staunchly pro-Putin Tsargrad TV network, is regarded as the Russian warmonger's 'guru advisor' and reportedly exerts heavy influence over him," wrote the Daily Mail. "He is credited with giving new life to the term Novorossiya (New Russia), which was adopted by Putin to justify his annexation of Crimea in 2014."
He has been promoting the expansion of Russia since his 1997 book and once said not taking back Ukraine would be "an enormous danger for all of Eurasia."
Read the full report at the Daily Mail.
\u201cAlexander Dugin, Russian Mastermind behind Russia's annexation of Crimea, AKA "Putin's brains", at the scene where his daughter, Dariya Dugin, was killed when her car exploded. Most likely from an assassination attempt that meant to target Dugin himself.\u201d— Sergiy Slipchenko (@Sergiy Slipchenko) 1661034049
