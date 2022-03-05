Russia-Ukraine talks to resume Monday, Kyiv says; Moscow less definitive

(Reuters) -Russia and Ukraine will hold a third round of talks on Monday about ending hostilities, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said in a Facebook post on Saturday, without providing further details. The Russian side was less definitive, saying merely that the talks might start on Monday. Delegations from Ukraine and Russia have had two rounds of talks since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour on Feb. 24. On Thursday, the sides agreed to open humanitarian corridors to allow civilians out of some combat zones, although there have been delays in implementing them. Ukra...