Russian cosmonauts arrive at International Space Station wearing colors of Ukrainian flag
Three Russian cosmonauts safely arrived at the International Space Station on Friday — and their fashion choices have made headlines across the globe. Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov arrived at the ISS, after blasting off from a Russian facility in Kazakhstan in their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft. A video of the men entering the station to greet their fellow crewmates drew immediate attention. It showed the new arrivals wearing bright yellow flight suits with blue accents — colors that appear to match those of the Ukrainian flag. Back on Earth, yellow and blue have been used in acce...