Russian disinformation campaign targeted high-profile cabinet ministers in the UK: report
U.K. Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace. (Shutterstock.com)

Russia's intense, worldwide disinformation campaign has zeroed in on Number 10 Downing Street. A U.K. government spokesperson said today that three high-profile cabinet ministers were targets of hoax calls from Russian intelligence agents who attempted to portray Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

HuffPost reports that British Defense Sec. Ben Wallace, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries all received calls. At a briefing for journalists Monday morning, Boris Johnson's spokesman said that “the Russian state was responsible for the hoax telephone calls made to U.K. ministers last week."

Defense secretary Wallace blew the whistle last week after he spent eight or nine minutes on a Microsoft Teams call with someone claiming to be Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal.

Wallace tweeted: “He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious I terminated the call. No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia’s human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine. A desperate attempt."

Johnson's spokesman said, “Disinformation is a tactic straight from the Kremlin playbook” and said doctored versions of the conversations could have been used by Russia to justify their actions in Ukraine.

He added: “We know this is something that the Russian state tries repeatedly. “It won’t be the last attempt, for sure. We do have strong protections in place against this sort of thing and we will call it out when we see it.”

