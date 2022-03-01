Russian football federation angered by FIFA and UEFA bans
Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino stand together during the trophy ceremony after the FIFA World Cup 2018 soccer final soccer match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium. The Swedish Football federation (SvFF) reiterated Monday it would not play against Russia in a possible World Cup play-off, saying it is "disappointed" by measures from the ruling body FIFA against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Christian Charisius/dpa
The Russian Football Union (RFU) has reacted with anger and disappointment to being suspended from the game following the invasion of Ukraine.

This is contrary to "all standards and principles of international competition" and against "the ethos of sporting spirit and fair play," the RFU said late Monday.

World governing body FIFA and European body UEFA have suspended Russian teams from all competitions. This effectively hands German side RB Leipzig a walkover against Spartak Moscow into the Europa League quarter-finals and prevents Russia taking part in World Cup play-offs later this month.

The RFU claimed the decision was discriminatory and said could appeal under international sports law, likely to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

UEFA also said it would cut all links with Russia state-owned firm Gazprom.

Several sports bodies, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC), have called on Russian and Belarusian athletes to be banned from competing following the invasion.

Russian and Belarusian officials are also to be removed from their roles, the IOC recommended, and late Monday World Taekwando said it has "decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt" given to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2013.

The governing body said it "strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine ... and we hope for a peaceful and immediate end to this war."

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not have their flags or anthems at events organized by World Taekwondo, which will no longer organize or recognize events in either country.

On Sunday the International Judo Federation suspended Putin from his role as honorary president.