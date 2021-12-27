Russian gas flowing east in protracted pipeline reversal

By Vladimir Soldatkin MOSCOW (Reuters) -A pipeline normally bringing Russian gas into western Europe flowed in reverse for a seventh day on Monday, a situation Moscow blames on German speculation, despite surging European heating costs. President Vladimir Putin said last week that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than relieving an overheated market, pointing the finger at German gas importers for the reversal and rocketing prices. European power prices have risen due to a dramatic increase this year in the cost of gas, which is used to generate electricity as well...
'Foghorn for political violence': Morning Joe nails 'ominous' new gun trend for GOP candidates
December 27, 2021
A parade of Republican lawmakers and candidates have recently posed for Christmas photos holding military-style rifles, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough revealed a disturbing truth about the displays.
North Carolina Republican candidate Bo Hines joined Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) in posing for a Christmas card holding a military-style rifle, and also a shirt with a reference to a profane insult against President Joe Biden, and the "Morning Joe" host described the trend as a plainly violent threat.
"I do want to talk about the guns," Scarborough said. "All the people who now think they get elected by holding up military-style weapons and placing military-style weapons in the hands of their children, this is more than just stupidity. It is ominous."
Conservatives have long warned that Democrats would take away gun rights to motivate voters, but Scarborough pointed out that more Americans than ever currently own firearms, and he said these displays of weaponry serve another purpose.
"There is really no justification for holding these military-style assault weapons, semiautomatic assault weapons, other than sort of basically being a foghorn for political violence," Scarborough said. "I don't like to say and I don't like to understand it, but I understand it all too well."
House Jan 6th committee focusing on Trump phone call to Willard hotel 'war room' before riot: report
December 27, 2021
The House select committee investigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol is zeroing in on communications Donald Trump had with top lieutenants before the riots began.
"Congressman Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack, has said the panel will open an inquiry into Donald Trump’s phone call seeking to stop Joe Biden’s certification from taking place on 6 January hours before the insurrection," Hugo Lowell reported for The Guardian. "The chairman said the select committee intended to scrutinize the phone call – revealed last month by the Guardian – should they prevail in their legal effort to obtain Trump White House records over the former president’s objections of executive privilege."
Trump reportedly referred to his aides' headquarters in the Willard Hotel as his "war room."
"The Guardian reported last month that Trump, according to multiple sources, called lieutenants based at the Willard hotel in Washington DC from the White House in the late hours of 5 January and sought ways to stop Biden’s certification from taking place on 6 January," Lowell reported. "The former president’s remarks came as part of wider discussions he had with the lieutenants at the Willard – a team led by Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn and Trump strategist Steve Bannon – about delaying the certification, the sources said."
However, the specific details of Trump's call or calls could have major ramifications for what congressional investigators learn.
"The Guardian also reported Trump made several calls the day before the Capitol attack from both the White House residence, his preferred place to work, as well as the West Wing, but it was not certain from which location he phoned his top lieutenants at the Willard. The distinction is significant as phone calls placed from the White House residence, even from a landline desk phone, are not automatically memorialized in records sent to the National Archives after the end of an administration," the Guardian explained.
Read the full report.
Morning Joe explains why Trump is suddenly changing his tune on getting vaccinated
December 27, 2021
Donald Trump has been praising the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, but MSNBC's Joe Scarborough doesn't trust his motives.
The twice-impeached one-term president's supporters are most likely to avoid the vaccines, and right-wing commentators Alex Jones and Candace Owens have strongly criticized him for encouraging the shots, but the "Morning Joe" host said it's all just a political game to Trump as he positions himself to run for re-election.
"A dirty liar condemning somebody telling the truth, a guy who was actually made his living from telling lie after lie after lie after lie and now, Rev. Al [Sharpton], you and I have known Donald Trump for a long time," Scarborough said. "I had to laugh last week when people said, 'Oh, this is Donald Trump saying this and he'll change tomorrow' and whatnot. Donald Trump obviously understands what he needs to do to get back to the White House and there is been a debate, is he going to run again, is he not going to run again? This is what Dick Morris would call triangulation."
"If you lost the suburbs, and Republicans outperformed you, other Republican candidates outperformed you across America because you lost the suburbs because you were embracing the people like the two people who were attacking him right there," he added, "you move away from them and you let them insult you so people in the Atlanta suburbs, people in the Philly suburbs, people in all these suburbs abandoned him while still voting for other Republicans, they take note of that, they go 'wait a second, maybe Donald Trump is not that crazy.' So people who say this is Donald Trump and throwing stuff at the wall, you underestimate Donald Trump."
