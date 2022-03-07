Russia expert says Putin's invasion of Ukraine will soon be 'unsustainable'
Speaking to Reuters this Monday, a research fellow for European security at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) think tank said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will be "unsustainable."

“At the current rate of Russian losses, which are not confirmed, but we do have indications that this operation would be unsustainable within about three weeks from the Russian perspective," Ed Arnold told Reuters.

“In which case that they would have to consolidate the gains already made and look to see a way of trying to freeze the conflict on the current lines of advance while they [mobilize] more forces from Russia.”

“In the north, Russian forces are "still looking to fully encircle Kyiv," Arnold says, but adds that Russia's advancement is "slow."

“In the south, the Russian advance is continued to be slow but they're seeing a lot more successes in the south, taking Kherson and consolidating and pushing further west, and then also focusing now on Mariupol," he said. “However, at the moment, the Russian operation is going so badly, especially from logistics point of view that really Russia might just not have the numbers to make another conflict that is cold be hot again."

