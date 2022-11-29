Putin-backed mercenary group freeing 'high-risk criminals' as Ukraine war takes 'desperate turn': report

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that the Wagner Group, a mercenary operation with ties to Vladimir Putin, is freeing murderous rebels, including some considered to be terrorists, from military prisons in the Central African Republic to fight alongside Russians in the invasion of Ukraine in what the publication describes as a "big, desperate turn."

"According to the sources in CAR, where armed rebels have controlled large parts of the country for about a decade, dozens of men held in military and police custody for crimes such as rape and murder are now being recruited into Wagner’s local wing, which includes hundreds of fighters commonly referred to as 'Black Russians,'" reported Philip Obaji Jr. "Many of the recruits, the officers said, are rebels the military consider to be terrorists because of their unlawful use of violence and intimidation against civilians and armed forces in pursuit of political aims."

According to one CAR official's account to the Beast, "Since October, they have been walking into military and police cells and releasing rebels, including those held for attacking Bokolobo village [in southern CAR] in May and for raping women and girls. Nobody can stop them because the government has given them so much power to act the way they want.”

"Many of CAR’s high-risk criminals, particularly rebels accused of harming, raping, and killing civilians are held in military and police cells rather than in understaffed and poorly secured conventional prisons," the report continued.

All of this comes as Putin's official draft within Russia has caused controversies of its own. Young men in Russia have been fleeing in droves to avoid conscription. Those who have been forced to fight were told by one recruiter that they are expected to buy their own first aid materials and use tampons to plug bullet wounds.

Russia's operation in Ukraine, which was sold under the pretense of "denazifying" the eastern part of the country and liberating so-called "independent Republics" in Donetsk and Luhansk declared by Kremlin-backed separatists, has earned the widespread condemnation of most nations, led to global embargoes against Russia, and has met numerous roadblocks as Ukrainians use Western-supplied weapons to drive Russian forces out of territory they claimed earlier in the year. Operations in the east have settled into a World War I-style trench warfare operation as Russians try to hold the front.