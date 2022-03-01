Russian soldiers in 'grave danger' of being 'picked apart' by Kremlin's incompetent decisions: security expert

On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Seth Jones, director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that Russian troops are being put in danger by the strategic blunders made by leadership in the Kremlin.

"Putin probably thought he was being welcomed with open arms. Obviously, false on every front," said anchor Erin Burnett. "But to that front, what we have now started to see is real cracks in the Russian military, right? They are not picking up their dead. They are running out of fuel. There's been, you know, repairs that have failed on some of their machinery, right? It's — it isn't what you'd expect from — from one of the greatest militaries in the world. What do you make of that?"

"Well, Erin, those are all challenges we've seen with the Russian military, so far, in Ukraine," said Jones. "There are two others that are interesting. One is they have sent no forces to Ukraine's western border. There — there are weapons pouring in. There are people coming in to fight with Ukraine. There are other military and nonmilitary equipment. So, there's nothing stopping material from coming across the border that will shoot at Russian tanks and aircraft."

"The second issue is that the — the footprint, the force-to-population ratio is about three to four Russian soldiers per thousand inhabitants," continued Jones. "That is astronomically low number if they want to hold any territory once they conquer it. It will put Russian forces in grave danger of being picked apart by Ukrainian insurgents once they do control some ground."

Watch below: