Russian news website blames hack for report of nearly 10,000 army deaths in Ukraine

By Mark Trevelyan LONDON (Reuters) -A Russian newspaper has accused hackers of planting fake news on its website after a report appeared there for more than six hours saying nearly 10,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in Ukraine. An article on the site of tabloid paper Komsomolskaya Pravda, captured by a web archive tool, quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying 9,861 Russian servicemen have been killed and 16,153 wounded in what Moscow calls its special military operation in Ukraine. Those figures had been removed from a version of the same article visible on the website on Tuesday. I...