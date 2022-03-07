Russian no show at U.N. court hearings on Ukrainian war

By Stephanie van den Berg THE HAGUE (Reuters) -Russia on Monday boycotted hearings at the U.N.'s highest court during which Ukraine will argue that Moscow has falsely applied genocide law in justifying its invasion and will seek an emergency order halting hostilities. Hearings began at 0900GMT at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) without legal representation for Russia. The court said it regretted Russia's non-attendance. A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in the Netherlands did not reply to a request for comment. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia's "special military ...