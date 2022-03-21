Russian oil likely powered that Delta flight you took last year
Delta Airlines passenger aircraft are seen on the tarmac of John F. Kennedy International Airpot in New York, on December 24, 2021. - YUKI IWAMURA/Getty Images North America/TNS

If you took a Delta Air Lines flight last year out of any Northeastern state, your plane likely contained a fair amount of fuel refined from Russian crude oil. Likewise, for anyone who filled up a car at a local gas station supplied from Monroe Energy LLC, the Delaware County oil refinery owned by Delta. The airline's refinery outside Philadelphia was the nation's largest single importer of Russian crude oil last year, buying 10.7 million barrels, or 15% of the total U.S. crude imports from Russia, according to U.S. Energy Department data analyzed by The Inquirer. PBF Energy, which operates ne...