Fuels from Russian oil gets backdoor entry into Europe via India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) — Record high imports of crude oil from Russia in fiscal 2022-23 helped India's refiners boost exports of diesel and jet fuel to Europe as the continent shunned Russian products, preliminary ship-tracking data from Kpler and Vortexa showed. Access to cheap Russian crude has boosted output and profits at Indian refineries, enabling them to export refined products competitively to Europe and take bigger market share.
Three Kansas City, Kansas, police officers and three suspects were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon during an attempted arrest related to a drug investigation, according to police. About 3 p.m., the shooting broke out after police tried to arrest suspects in an undercover investigation of fentanyl dealing, police said. All were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening. In a message posted to Twitter about 4:30 p.m., the Kansas City Police Department said it had been asked to investigate the shooting.
Former Trump lawyer says Jack Smith has slam-dunk evidence on documents case
April 05, 2023
Special counsel Jack Smith's criminal investigation into classified documents at Mar-a-Lago is compelling, and a bigger legal threat to former President Donald Trump than the Manhattan Stormy Daniels hush payment prosecution, argued former White House lawyer Ty Cobb on CNN Wednesday evening.
"There is so much attention on the Alvin Bragg indictment," said anchor Erin Burnett. "I do know, though, that you think that there is another and a bigger charge more significant charge about to come in the special counsel's investigation into the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, and that you think that Jack Smith will charge Trump with obstruction, and he's going to do that likely within 60 days. Why that specific charge and why that, at this point, accelerated timeline?"
"I think ... the evidence is falling into place so neatly on those offenses," said Cobb. "On the false statements to the FBI, to the Department of Justice on the attempts to conceal documents both in connection with the grand jury subpoena and in connection um what with the post search events. So I think that case is coming together rapidly and in a way that is virtually unassailable, and it may well overtake, I think it will well overtake, the January 6th investigation. Keep in mind, there are two different grand juries on those two matters, and there's no obligation that they be brought at the same time."
"So I think that case is accelerating," Cobb continued. "I think the evidence, you know, it's coming over the transom in waves, and it's all falling neatly into place. And it should not be difficult, given the fact that ever since the government noticed big gaps in the documents that Trump had left at the White House and what he had previously known to have, including the letters from his, you know, friends in North Korea ever since they started trying to get those documents and retrieve the classified documents, there has been false statement after false statement. There have been, you know, failures to cooperate. There has been an attempt to have employees lie to people. So the evidence is building brick by brick, and there isn't a good brick in there for the former president."
"You think all this could happen, just to be clear, within the next 60 days charge?" asked Burnett.
"I do," confirmed Cobb. "I think the evidence has come together fast enough to that that could be easily charged. And if it is charged that quickly, I think it could, you know, quickly overtake the Bragg case as the lead case, most likely to get to trial before November of 2024."
"So just to be clear, you think this one could end up being finished by then?" Burnett pressed him."So it is possible, given the way you see the evidence, that Trump could be convicted before the election and actually could be sentenced to jail time," said Cobb. "But the key word there being 'possible.' It's, you know, it's not likely and nobody can say with certainty, but I think there is certainly a possibility at this stage of the game, given the strength of the evidence that Jack Smith has collected and is pursuing, that that easily could be charged within the next 60 days."
Ty Cobb says the pieces are "falling into place" in Mar-a-Lago document probe
Conservative Charlie Sykes and MSNBC host Joy Reid had quite the giggle over Sen. Lindsey Graham sobbing on Fox News while begging for money for Donald Trump. It's a bizarre moment that has happened before.
Calling him Trump's "loyal caddie," Reid showed a video from Tuesday night's episode of Sean Hannity.
"I'm sorry I'm so upset, but please help President Trump," Graham cried. "If you can afford 5 or 10 bucks, can't afford a dollar fine just pray. Make sure you vote as early as you can in your state. Don't risk anything anymore. Vote as soon as you can. Pray for this country. Pray for this president. And if you got any money to give, give it."
Reid chuckled, introducing her panel.
"I'm going to you first, and ask, where should we send the hostage money?" she laughed, asking Sykes. "Obviously, that man is a hostage and obviously, that money he's begging for is to get him out of the basement of Mar-a-Lago. So, where should we send the money?"
It triggered Sykes to laugh, too.
"Pathetic. You know the first time that he did that, did that crying Oral Roberts routine, I thought he was going through some things," said Sykes. "Having a bad night. But he's doing it again! He's doubling down on it. You would think there would be a little bit of a gene left in him. A little bit of self-respect or self-dignity, but no. This of course is what Donald Trump is counting on as he continues to be the firehose of disinformation."
His reference to Oral Roberts is from the infamous television preacher who would sob on television to get people to send his church more money. He told his flock that if they didn't send him enough money to total $8 million, that God would "call me home." Roberts scored more than $9 million.
Conservative mocks Lindsey Graham's 'hostage' video on Fox as 'the old crying Oral Roberts routine'
