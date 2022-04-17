Russian oligarch Deripaska's yacht arrives in Turkish waters

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A yacht linked to Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska arrived in a bay near the southwestern Turkish resort of Gocek on Saturday, as more Russian billionaires head for Turkey to flee Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Deripaska, founder of Russian aluminium giant Rusal, has been sanctioned by the United States, European Union and Britain. He has previously called for peace. A Reuters witness saw the 73-metre (239.5 foot) yacht Clio arrive off the coast of Gocek in the Aegean coastal province of Mugla on Saturday. The Cayman Islands-flagged vessel rema...