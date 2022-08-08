Russian state TV praises 'our friend' Trump's CPAC speech and speculates he'll become a 'valuable partner' for China

Hosts on a Russian state television program came away very impressed with former President Donald Trump's weekend speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, and they said it made them more enthusiastic about bringing him back to the White House in 2024.

In a video flagged by The Daily Beast's Julia Davis, Russian host Evgeny Popov gushed about Trump trashing President Joe Biden, and also praised his criticism of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which angered Russia's allies in the Chinese Communist Party.

"Republicans are usually more anti-China than Democrats," Popov explained to his audience. "But the election is near, which means that China may soon become a friend and a valued partner of the Republicans, led by Trump."

After playing a clip of Trump's CPAC speech, the show cut back to military expert Igor Korotchenko, who called Ukraine a "cancerous tumor in the center of Europe" because it had "insane shows and rallies" featuring "transgenders."

He went on to contrast this with Trump and his more purportedly masculine approach to governing.

"I like those conservative values that are being promoted by President Donald Trump!" he exclaimed. "We need to support Trump and not be shy about it!"

