Russian troops enter outskirts of key city in Ukraine's Donbas

By Max Hunder and Mari Saito KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian troops entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, a regional governor said on Monday, describing the fighting as "very fierce" in a city that become a key objective for Moscow's offensive in the Donbas. Shelling killed two civilians and wounded five others as Russian troops advanced into the city's southeastern and northeastern areas fringes, Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Gaidai said. Incessant shelling has left Ukrainian forces defending ruins in Sievierodonetsk, but their refusal to withdraw has slowe...