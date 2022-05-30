Russian troops enter outskirts of key city in Ukraine's Donbas

By Max Hunder and Mari Saito KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian troops entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, a regional governor said on Monday, describing the fighting as "very fierce" in a city that become a key objective for Moscow's offensive in the Donbas. Shelling killed two civilians and wounded five others as Russian troops advanced into the city's southeastern and northeastern areas fringes, Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Gaidai said. Incessant shelling has left Ukrainian forces defending ruins in Sievierodonetsk, but their refusal to withdraw has slowe...
Nepali rescuers find more than 10 bodies in wreckage of passenger plane
May 30, 2022
Rescue workers in Nepal have recovered the bodies of 20 people out of the 22 who were on board a small aircraft that crashed in a remote northwestern region, an aviation official in the capital Kathmandu said on Monday.
"Efforts are under way to bring the bodies to Kathmandu,” Teknath Sitaula, a spokesman for the capital's Tribhuvan International Airport told Reuters.
Air traffic control lost contact with the Twin Otter aircraft operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air shortly after taking off from Pokhara in western Nepal on Sunday morning headed for Jomsom, a popular trekking destination.
Helicopters operated by the military and private firms scoured the remote mountainous area all day Sunday, aided by teams on foot, but called off the search when night fell, as bad weather hampered the recovery operation at around 3,800-4,000 meters above sea level.
After the search resumed on Monday, the army shared on social media a photo of aircraft parts and other debris littering a sheer mountainside including a wing with the registration number 9N-AET clearly visible.
Sixteen Nepalis were on board the plane, as well as four Indians and two Germans. There was no word on the cause of the crash.
The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that the plane "met an accident" at 4,420 meters in the Sanosware area of Thasang rural municipality in Mustang district.
Pokhara Airport spokesman Dev Raj Subedi told AFP the rescuers had followed GPS, mobile and satellite signals to narrow down the location of the missing plane.
According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago in 1979.
Past crashes
Tara Air is a subsidiary of Yeti Airlines, a privately owned domestic carrier that services many remote destinations across Nepal.
It suffered its last fatal accident in 2016 on the same route when a plane with 23 on board crashed into a mountainside in Myagdi district.
Nepal's air industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas as well as foreign trekkers and climbers.
But it has long been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance.
The European Union has banned all Nepali airlines from its airspace over safety concerns.
The Himalayan country also has some of the world's most remote and tricky runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge even for accomplished pilots.
The weather can also change quickly in the mountains, creating treacherous flying conditions.
In March 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines plane crash-landed near Kathmandu's notoriously difficult international airport, skidded into a football field and burst into flames.
Fifty-one people died and 20 escaped the burning wreckage but sustained serious injuries.
That accident was Nepal's deadliest since 1992, when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane died when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu airport.
Just two months earlier a Thai Airways aircraft had crashed near the same airport, killing 113 people.
(AFP)
'Wounded' Trump is 'anxious and nervous' after string of primary losses: former GOP lawmaker
May 30, 2022
Appearing on MSNBC early on Memorial Day morning, former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) claimed there are no certainties anymore with regard to the Republican Party primaries where a sitting GOP lawmaker is being challenged by a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate, as the recent elections in Georgia and North Carolina have shown.
Speaking with "Politics Nation" host Rev. Al Sharpton, the Florida Republican admitted that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is a major underdog in her race to hold onto her seat, but argued that Trump is nonetheless anxious about suffering any more defeats that diminish his standing within the party as a force to be reckoned with.
"Trump's attempt to oust Cheney comes as Politico quotes a poll showing her trailing by 30 points in the primary," host Sharpton began after showing clips of the former president speaking at a Wyoming rally this past weekend. "How do you see Liz Cheney in the next couple of months and what are her chances of winning with these kind of attacks?"
"Well, reverend, certainly, Liz Cheney is the underdog," the Florida Republican replied. "Wyoming is a very conservative state and Trump is popular in Wyoming and we know that Liz Cheney is his number one target."
READ MORE: There is a real 'Great Replacement' – but it's not the one the right-wing talks about
"But I will tell you this," he added, "Donald Trump is very anxious and nervous. He got clobbered last week in Alabama and Georgia. Mitch McConnell's candidate beat his candidate in Alabama and, in Georgia, of course, two of his big targets, Governor [Brian] Kemp and the secretary of state, both were comfortably supported in their Republican primaries."
"So Trump is now moving on because he's wounded, he is suffering some wounds," he elaborated. "Not just in Alabama and Georgia, but also in North Carolina, with Representative [Madison] Cawthorn."
"So Trump is really going all-in now, making sure Liz Cheney gets defeated. But the trend in the Republican primaries is not good for Donald Trump right now, so maybe Liz Cheney does have a chance to survive," he suggested.
Watch below or at this link.
MSNBC 05 30 2022 05 41 49 www.youtube.com
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, which won the Eurovision this year, has auctioned its trophy for a $900,000 donation to a foundation that helps the Ukrainian army.
The trophy -- a large crystal microphone with the song contest's logo -- was put up for auction on Facebook.
The bidding ended Saturday night and was won by WhiteBIT, a Ukrainian bitcoin company.
"You guys are amazing!" Kalush Orchestra wrote on Facebook late Sunday announcing the winner.
"Special thanks to the WhiteBIT team who bought the trophy for $900,000 (837,000 euros) and are now the rightful owners."
The band said that funds raised in auction, which could be entered using cryptocurrencies, will be donated to the Prytula Foundation, which helps the Ukrainian army.
The group Kalush Orchestra won the European contest on May 14 with its song "Stefania" mixing hip-hop and traditional music.
Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, was excluded from the competition.
© 2022 AFP
