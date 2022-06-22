Russian troops 'executed' photographer in Ukraine, press group says

PARIS (Reuters) - Ukrainian photographer Maksim Levin was "executed in cold blood" alongside his friend Oleksiy Chernyshov by Russian forces north of Kyiv on March 13, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in a 16-page report on Wednesday. "The evidence against the Russian forces is overwhelming," the press freedom group said in an introduction to the report on its website. Reuters could not independently verify the report's conclusions. Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Born in 1981, Levin was a documentary filmmaker and had occasionally contribute...
‘Surreal’: Trump’s Italian satellite conspiracy theory stuns during Jan. 6 hearing
June 23, 2022
A bizarre conspiracy theory that Italian satellites hacked voting machines during the 2020 presidential election was a focus of Thursday's televised hearings of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"Surreal to hear about conspiracy theories we were seeing between the Election Day and Jan 6th that seemed too batsh*t to even try to debunk (like Italian satellites) — only they were being taken seriously by Trump and his circle," said CNN's Donie O'Sullivan.
In defense of the conspiracy theory, Trump reportedly told a Pentagon official, "You guys don't follow the internet the way I do."
Former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue called the claims "pure insanity."
The whole situation stunned people commenting on social media while watching the hearings.
"If the idea that the Italians were switching votes with satellites sounds crazy, it is. But that's why it's even crazier that the theory traveled from the recesses of the internet fever swamp to the Oval Office, and then the Pentagon/DOJ," wrote Politico's Kyle Cheney.
"Let that sink in — the White House chief of staff demanding DOJ and DoD to investigate whether Italian military satellites where used to manipulate voting machines in the USA," wrote ABC News Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl.
"The sheer desperation of Trump to hold onto power.... a president getting Cabinet secretaries to call another government to follow up on a fringe Internet conspiracy theory that Italian satellites were changing votes is a new low for the U.S," wrote NPR's Domenico Montanaro.
"Trump's acting Secretary of Defense, Christopher Miller, called a high-ranking Italian official and asked if Italian satellites were changing votes from Trump to Biden because Trump had scoured the internet and found a bizarre conspiracy theory. Yes. You read that right," wrote government ethics expert Walter Shaub.
"Also anyone who seriously thinks Italian satellites and technology could pull off an American vote-rigging from space... Has obviously not spent much time in Rome," added Michelle Kosinski, the host of the tech podcast “The Perfect Scam.”
Former prosecutor Katie Phang wrote, "This has to be theft of American taxpayers' dollars wasting time on such BS."
"Italian. Satellites. You can’t make this up. Or I guess you can — and they did," wrote Politico congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio.
'This is the smoking gun': Legal experts floored by new DOJ testimony against Trump
June 23, 2022
The fifth of the public hearings for the House Select Committee investigating the attempt to overthrow the election focused on the extent to which the former president attempted to use the Justice Department to change the 2020 election.
The hearing came on the heals of federal agents raiding the home of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who was alleged to have penned a letter that would have declared the election questionable.
Witnesses Jeffrey Rosen, Steven Engel and Richard Donoghue, who were all senior DOJ officials in the Trump administration, described to the committee how they met with Donald Trump in the White House to discuss what the former president said was election fraud.
Legal experts watched in awe of the revelations, claiming that former Acting Asst. Attorney General Jeff Clark is in big trouble for his role in the attempt to overthrow the election. On multiple occasions, the former Justice Department officials said Clark and Trump led an effort to subvert the 2020 election after the fact.
When asked about it under oath, Clark pleaded his Fifth Amendment rights.
"Jan. 6 committee outlines how GOP congressman Scott Perry pushed to restructure Justice Department," noted former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara.
"All lawyers involved in the plot to stop the transfer of power as part of the 1/6 conspiracy must be disbarred," added former Attorney General Eric Holder.
"This is the smoking gun," Holder added, after noting that Trump reportedly said "just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen." Holder said the statement "demonstrates both Trump’s substantive involvement and corrupt intent, requisite state of mind."
"We knew the outlines of the story, but the details are, again, stunning -- a brazen & almost certainly criminal attempt to undo the election. And we heard many more new names, eg Ken Klukowski and Victor Blackwell-- all of whom are co-conspirators and potential cooperators," remarked former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman.
"One of the most damning pieces of evidence in this investigation," said George Conway.
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance simply stated: "Jeff Clark is in deep, deep trouble."
Jan. 6 committee outlines how GOP congressman Scott Perry pushed to restructure Justice Department
June 23, 2022
In the days leading up to the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry pushed to restructure the Department of Justice as former President Donald Trump and his allies led efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot subpoenaed Perry, R-10th District, last year, citing his involvement in attempts to appoint Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general.
Clark, a former Justice Department official, played a role in Trump’s false claims that voter fraud in swing states, specifically Georgia, contributed to his loss against now-President Joe Biden.
Though Perry has refused to testify before the panel, he was a core focus at Thursday’s hearing, which centered on efforts to pressure the Justice Department into supporting unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.
“Mark, just checking in as time continues to count down. 11 days to [Jan. 6] and 25 days to inauguration. We gotta get going,” Perry wrote to the former president’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Dec. 26, 2020.
He added: “Mark, you should call Jeff. I just got off the phone with him, and he explained to me why the principal deputy won’t work, especially with the FBI. They will view it as not having the authority to enforce what needs to be done.”
The committee — citing a White House visitor log — said Perry also brought Clark to meet with Trump on Dec. 22, one day Republicans, including Perry, met with Trump to discuss how to overturn the election.
Earlier this month, the committee said Perry later sought a presidential pardon in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack, a claim Perry has denied.
In a January 2021 statement to WGAL-TV in Lancaster, Perry’s office said: “Throughout the past four years, I worked with Assistant Attorney General Clark on various legislative matters. When President Trump asked if I would make an introduction, I obliged.”
Pennsylvania Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Pennsylvania Capital-Star maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John Micek for questions: info@penncapital-star.com. Follow Pennsylvania Capital-Star on Facebook and Twitter.
