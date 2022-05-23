Russian solder convicted of war crimes and now faces life in prison
Pro-Russian separatists ride on top of a tank near the town of Krasnyi Luch in eastern Ukraine, on October 28, 2014 (AFP Photo/Dimitar Dilkoff)

Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin is now looking at life in prison after being convicted of war crimes.

The BBC reports that Shishimarin was given a life sentence for the killing of 62-year-old Ukrainian Oleksandr Shelipov, whom he shot in the head this past February.

The 21-year-old Shishimarin testified that he was ordered to shoot Shelipov, who was talking on a mobile phone and whom Russian military commanders feared was giving away their position on the battlefield.

During the trial, Shishimarin was angrily confronted by Shelpov's widow, Kateryna Shelipova.

"Tell me please, why did you [Russians] come here?" she demanded to know. "To protect us? Protect us from whom? Did you protect me from my husband, whom you killed?"

Shishimarin asked Shelipova for forgiveness but he said he understood if she could not.

