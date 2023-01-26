‘Rust’ assistant director's account of shooting differs from Baldwin's, according to deposition
Alec Baldwin on the“ Rust” set immediately following the shooting of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza. - Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/TNS

The “Rust” first assistant director who pleaded guilty to negligence in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins told authorities no one person owns all the blame for the on-set incident. In a deposition obtained by Variety, Dave Halls in December said the shooting was caused by “a tragic series of mistakes.” His account appears to differ from those given by other parties involved. “It’s just like what they say about an airplane crash,” he continued. “It’s like it’s just not one thing, y’know. It’s a system failure.” Halls has since agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of negligent use ...