‘Rust’ medic sues crew for ‘trauma’ due to Halyna Hutchins shooting
Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception at Cafe Terigo on Jan. 28, 2019. in Park City, Utah. - Fred Hayes/Getty Images North America/TNS

The “Rust” medic who assisted director of photography Halyna Hutchins after she was shot on the New Mexico film set in October has filed a negligence lawsuit against multiple crew members. Cheryln Schaefer gave 42-year-old Hutchins oxygen and applied pressure to her wound, which was sustained when she was shot by star and producer Alec Baldwin on Oct. 21 at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Variety reported. Director Joel Souza was also shot in the incident. Schaefer said in her lawsuit that she has, as a result of the tragedy, endured “tremendous shock, trauma and severe emotional distress,” according to ...