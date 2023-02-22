‘Rust’ to move to Montana when production resumes after Alec Baldwin shooting

Buildings at the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set for the movie "Rust" are seen on Oct. 28, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. - PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
Production for “Rust” will move to Montana when it resumes more than a year after the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, producers said Wednesday. Filming will take place at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Livingston this spring after previously being held at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to the announcement. “The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I’ve met has been both humbling and inspiring,” director Joel Souza said in a statement. “It is a privilege to work with such great partne...