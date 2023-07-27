Failed Michigan gubernatorial candidate pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charge

Ryan Kelley, a Republican who ran a failed bid to become governor of Michigan, pleaded guilty Thursday after being accused of being part of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a local ABC affiliate reported.

Kelley pleaded guilty in a D.C. federal court to entering a restricted building, which is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one-year in prison and a fine of $100,000.

According to Kelley's attorney, he never actually entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Images show Kelley on the Capitol steps as others were trying to breach the building. He previously said he never entered the Capitol or fought with police.

