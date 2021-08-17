6 people have died in this California sheriff's jail this year alone -- but he only announced one of them

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones has had six inmates die under his watch this year, but his office only publicly announced just one of those deaths.

The Sacramento Bee reports that the deaths in Jones' jail had multiple causes, including COVID-19 and a blood blot, and their lack of public announcement violates "a longstanding best practice around the country of informing the public when someone dies in law enforcement custody."

Sgt. Rod Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, tells the Sacramento Bee that it did not put out press releases about most of the deaths because they were of "natural causes."

But Michele Deitch, an expert on jails and prisons who teaches at the University of Texas at Austin's School of Law, tells the Sacramento Bee that not reporting deaths will only fuel mistrust that something could have been done to prevent them.

"There's too great a likelihood that something can be termed a 'natural death' but it is actually preventable," she explained. "So, in a jail, I would be more skeptical of 'natural deaths' and would want more information about them."

The Sacramento Bee notes that the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is on pace to break its own record to in-custody deaths set two years ago, and it has the third-highest total number of fatalities of any county in the state despite having a lower jail population than many of those counties.

