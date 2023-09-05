Sacramento DA’s recent threat, demands on homelessness divide observers as deadline arrives

Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho has threatened to prosecute Sacramento officials if they don't meet a series of demands related to homelessness. - Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee/TNS
If Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho has any regrets about sparking a verbal feud over homelessness last month, he doesn’t show it. Ho threatened to file criminal charges against Sacramento officials if they don’t meet a series of his demands. That, he said, was driven by a desire to have the city do more to provide people with shelter, services and treatment. If he has to shake things up, and make people a little uncomfortable, then so be it. “The status quo cannot last any longer,” he told The Sacramento Bee in an interview. “Enough is enough. We have to do something.” Still, Ho’s...