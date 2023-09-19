Cop fired for texting indecent photos to suicidal woman he met through 911 call: report

A California sheriff's deputy has been fired after he sent a photo of his genitals to a woman he met responding to a 911 call claiming she was suicidal, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Walker responded to the call that was made by the 21-year-old woman's friends, who said she had gone missing and intended to commit suicide. After using his work cellphone to text the woman, deputies located her and checked her into a hospital where she stayed for three days on a mental health hold, the Bee reported.

About a week later, Walker texted the woman to check on her, but the ensuing texts ventured into personal subject matter, with Walker eventually telling her that he wanted to have sex with her. The two agreed that he would pay her $100 for every nude photo she sent him. He also sent her a photo of his genitals, the report said.

After she sent him a pornographic video of herself, he blocked her on Facebook Messenger but she then texted him and asked him to send her money, which he did.

The woman's stepfather then called the sheriff's department and told them that Walker was using his position of authority to manipulate the woman.

“The evidence in this case is undisputed,” Chief Deputy Matt Peterson wrote in an internal memo in November 2022. “Deputy Walker overtly expressed his sexual desires ... via digital messages. He ultimately paid $400 for a nude video of herself.

"Deputy Walker acknowledged his behavior was wrong and ‘brought shame to this department.’ Deputy Walker clearly understood that his conduct was unacceptable, as indicated by his attempts to conceal his conversations by transitioning them from his work phone to Facebook Messenger and then by deleting all the messages from his devices."

