Sacramento Republican activist Jorge Riley pleads guilty in Capitol Riot plea deal
Jorge Riley in a Facebook post at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. - U.S. Attorney's Office/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Republican activist and Jan. 6 capitol riot defendant Jorge Aaron Riley pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single felony count of obstructing an official proceeding, making Riley the third of four area residents to accept plea deals related to the insurrection. Riley, 45, had faced a five-count indictment that charged him with disorderly conduct, entering a restricted area and demonstrating in a Capitol building, stemming from his actions during the riot when he allegedly entered then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta set sentencing fo...