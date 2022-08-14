Salman Rushdie off ventilator and condition improving, agent says

By Nathan Layne (Reuters) -Salman Rushdie, the acclaimed author who was hospitalized on Friday with serious injuries after being repeatedly stabbed at a public appearance in New York state, is off a ventilator and his condition is improving, his agent said on Sunday. "He's off the ventilator, so the road to recovery has begun," his agent, Andrew Wylie, wrote in an email to Reuters. "It will be long; the injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the right direction." Rushdie, 75, was set to deliver a lecture on artistic freedom at Chautauqua Institution in western New York when police...
'How do we know?' Ted Cruz tells rallygoers Elizabeth Warren might have a penis
August 14, 2022
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speculated that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) might have a penis during a screed against transgender people.
The Texas senator made the remarks at a rally in Nevada on Saturday. Activist Lauren Windsor flagged the speech on Twitter.
"We need courage responding to crazy town," Cruz told supporters. "Elizabeth Warren told reporters that a guy came up to her and said, 'I would have voted for you if only you had a penis.'"
Cruz argued that Warren's "story is a lie."
"In today's Democrat [sic] Party, how do we know she doesn't?" Cruz said to laughter. "How could you possibly know? 'My name is Elizabeth. Call me Bob.'"
Cruz went on to insist that transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is a "dude."
"He looks like Michael Phelps," the senator remarked.
Watch the video below.
Here's the video of Ted Cruz joking that Elizabeth Warren might have a penis. @lawindsor pic.twitter.com/eZsQvVPD7Q
— David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) August 14, 2022
Trump demands FBI return seized documents back 'to the location from which they were taken'
August 14, 2022
Reacting to a report from Fox News that "sources" claim the FBI took "privileged" documents with them when they confiscated sensitive government documents from his Mar-a-Lago resort, Donald Trump made a demand on his Truth Social that they be returned to him immediately.
According to the Fox report, "The FBI seized boxes containing records covered by attorney-client privilege and potentially executive privilege during its raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News, adding that the Justice Department opposed Trump lawyers' request for the appointment of an independent, special master to review the records."
The report added, "Sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News Saturday that the former president’s team was informed that boxes labeled A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13, A-33, and a set of documents—all seen on the final page of the FBI’s property receipt —contained information covered by attorney-client privilege."
Reacting to that report, Trump fired off his demand, writing, "Oh great! It has just been learned that the FBI, in its now famous raid of Mar-a-Lago, took boxes of privileged 'attorney-client' material, and also 'executive' privileged material, which they knowingly should not have taken."
He then bizarrely proclaimed, "By copy of this TRUTH, I respectfully request that these documents be immediately returned to the location from which they were taken. Thank you!"
Trump is 'facing a three-front war' as his legal problems overwhelm him: legal expert
August 14, 2022
Appearing on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal explained that Donald Trump has so many investigations and lawsuits hanging over his head that he can't effectively fight them all.
Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, the legal expert suggested that the former president is fighting nothing less than a ''three-front war."
With former Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) saying he was surprised that the former president listened to his attorneys before pleading the 5th Amendment 440 times during a deposition in Manhattan, Katyal jumped in.
"The senator is actually correct," he began. "Trump's lawyers were able to convince Donald Trump to stay silent for four hours. That's a herculean task and the only way in which that happens is because Trump knows he's got something very serious to hide."
"And the senator are absolutely right, in the civil case, the inference is now drawn against him. So he is going to lose these civil cases about fraud that the New York attorney general is pursuing," he elaborated. "A question is now what happens in the criminal investigation, that's ongoing in New York which is totally unrelated to the criminal investigation that we have been talking about, about Mar-a-Lago and classified documents. And also unrelated to any investigation about Jan. 6."
"Trump is now facing a three-front war," he suggested.
MSNBC 08 14 2022 10 15 51 youtu.be
