Sam Bankman-Fried claims vigilante showed up to his parents' house to arrest him
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. (AFP Photo)

Disgraced FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried said a person trying to carry out a citizens arrest against him was stopped by security guards outside his parents' house, Puck reports.

He also said that he'd previously heard there were people gunning to arrest him.

"I don't get it. I've already been arrested," Bankman-Fried told Puck's Teddy Schleifer.

Bankman-Fried was released on $250 million bail last month after arriving back in the US. His bail terms require him to stay at his parent's California home while he awaits trial. He has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of fraud and conspiracy charges.

Bankman-Fried told Puck that he's been isolated from many of his former colleagues and friends and that he had not spoken to his ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison, or FTX co-founder Gary Wang.

"I don't blame people for wanting to try and avoid getting drawn into the s---show as best they can," he said.

