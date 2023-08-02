Sam Bankman-Fried enlists Harvard Law's Tribe to stay out of jail

Sam Bankman-Fried (Reuters)
By Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) - The indicted FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried is trying to stay out of jail for disclosing too much to the press, and enlisted one of the foremost American constitutional law experts for help. Laurence Tribe, the longtime Harvard Law School professor, in a Tuesday night court filing said Bankman-Fried's disclosures to the New York Times about a former colleague appeared to fall short of the "clear and convincing evidence" of witness tampering needed to justify putting the 31-year-old behind bars. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in ...